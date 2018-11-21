Marvel Reveals First Look at New Carnage

A Carnage comeback was inevitable for Marvel, especially given the character’s post-credit tease at the end of the ultra-successful Venom movie. After being talked about for quite a while, the return of Cletus Kasady came this week, and it will likely turn the lives of several Marvel Comics characters upside down.

WARNING: Spoilers ahead for Web of Venom: Carnage Born #1! Continue reading at your own risk…

If you read the most recent issue of Venom, you got a tease of Carnage’s return, as some creepy cult members took a stolen piece of Knull’s Symbiote to a chamber underground. It was revealed then that Kasady was worshipped as some sort of god, and that these people were going to try and resurrect him using the Symbiote technology.

Try they did, and they were certainly successful. After telling the story of how Cletus Kasady become a near-corpse in a hidden tunnel under the surface, they offered up the piece of Knull in order to resurrect him. The Symbiotes twisted together and became one, bringing the villainous Carnage back to life.

Once he did the most Carnage thing imaginable, killing the person who brought him back to life, the taste of blood started turning his Symbiote back to its classic red color. Now reborn, Carnage is looking more dangerous than ever.

In addition to the look of the suit, Carnage has also returned to his comically devastating dialogue that fans have always loved. After eating the spine of his lead cult follower, Carnage says, “You loonies were right. I do feel better after a snack. I don’t know what the hell that Knull @#$% was all about, but daddy needs more.”

The comic ends with Carnage revealing his sinister objective. He needs to track down and consume the everyone who has had a Symbiote attached to them at some point, taking in their DNA. Of course, there is no end to the amount of characters in the Marvel Universe who have bonded with a Symbiote, so loads of heroes are now in the warpath of a hungry Carnage.

Web of Venom: Carnage Born #1, written by Donny Cates and illustrated by Danilo S. Beyruth, is now available online and at your local comic book shop.