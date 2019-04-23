Marvel Censors Gwyneth Paltrow At The ‘Avengers: Endgame’ World Premiere

The Marvel family was on the red capret for the big Avengers: Endgame premiere, including Pepper Potts herself Gwyneth Paltrow. Paltrow reprises her role as Pepper once more in Endgame, where the bond between her and Tony will likely get some big emphasis. AT the premiere we actually got a small snippet of what fans can expect from at least one scene in the movie, which Marvel might consider a spoiler since it edited the sequence out of the version they uploaded to their YouTube channel after the live version concluded, though there was one more reason they might have edited it out.

At one point Paltrow was being interviewed alongside Chris Evans and Jon Favreau, and was asked about the last day of shooting on Endgame when it was all sinking in. Paltrow recalled one particular moment that stood out to her, but then seemed unsure if she should share after the fact.

“I have an indelible moment form filming. I don’t know if it was the actual last day but, we were all together and shooting at this beautiful, on this beautiful lake in Atlanta and it was amazing to be with everybody. The casts of multiple movies all at the same time…”

She then asked Evans and Favreau “Can I say that?” They didn’t have an answer and said I don’t know, to which Paltrow responded “Oh s***”. While she didn’t elaborate on that scene any further, she did finished the segment by saying “It’s just been an amazing experience to be a part of for all these 10 plus years and it’s very nostalgic and emotional and it’s wonderful to be here. We’re so excited.”

Marvel probably censored the sequence for two reasons. In the edited video the sequence cuts off before she says s***, and while it doesn’t cut of the part about the lake, it does cut off before she adds in that “the casts of multiple movies all at the same time” part, so that is probably a scene in the movie that they didn’t want getting out there too much, so they cut it.

You can watch the full unedited version in the video above.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

