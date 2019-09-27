Epic Captain America Fan Video Shows Just How Awesome the Shield Is

The Captain America shield has arguably become one of the most iconic aspects of the Marvel Comics world, and a new fan-made video shows it off in a pretty awesome way. A new fan video from Reddit user Rickmundo recently made the rounds online, which showcases epic moments involving Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) using the shield in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The video, which is set to Royal Blood’s “I Only Lie When I Love You”, ranges from Steve’s 1940s days to his fight in the final battle of Avengers: Endgame.

While Rickmundo claims that the video isn’t complete, it still is a rather delightful distillation of some of Steve’s coolest action scenes with the shield. Unfortunately, Evans has confirmed that he’s done with the MCU, something that the events of Endgame set in motion in a pretty major way.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“You want to get off the train before they push you off,” Evans said of his Marvel exit in a previous interview. “I used to have thoughts of wanting to climb to the top of something, or wanting to be somebody. But when you get the thing that you think you want and then you wake up and realize that you still have pockets of sadness, and that your struggle will reinvent itself, you stop chasing after those things and it is liberating, because you realize that right here, right now, is exactly all I need.”

Thankfully, the shield is expected still be making an appearance in the MCU, as Steve passed it on to Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) in Endgame‘s final moments.

“I love Chris. Chris is an amazing Cap,” Mackie said during a panel appearance earlier this year. “And I feel like, what he’s been able to do with that character, very few people have been able to do in any cinematic universe or span of films. Because he’s played Cap for A LOT of movies. To take that over, to be a part of that, the legacy of that, is a huge challenge. It’s something where a lot of people are going to expect me to be Chris Evans in the same suit, but a black dude. And that’s definitely not gonna happen.”

What do you think of this Captain America fan video? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022.