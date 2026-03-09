Invincible Star Steven Yeun Addresses Those Spider-Man: Brand New Day Casting Rumors (Exclusive)

Steven Yeun has enjoyed a successful superhero career thanks to his voice role in Invincible. He has also proven to be a versatile actor, with roles in The Walking Dead and Beef. When Beef executive producer Jake Scherier signed on to make the Marvel Cinematic Universe movie Thunderbolts*, he immediately had Steven Yeun in mind for a role. Scherier signed Yeun to play Sentry in the movie, but things fell apart during the WGA and SAG strikes, and scheduling conflicts forced Yeun out of the role. Scherier went with Lewis Pullman for the role, and Yeun has still not entered into the MCU. However, there were rumors that Marvel eyed him for a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

In an exclusive interview with ComicBook’s Chris Kittian, Steven Yeun addressed these rumors, and it isn’t good news. When asked whether there was truth to the rumors that he was up for a role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, the actor denied it was true. “Oh, man. If there was, I wouldn’t… I don’t know about it,” Yeun said. “But that would have been dope.”

Steve Yeun Is Still Interested In Joining the MCU

Of course, Steven Yeun had signed on to play Senty in the MCU, but that ended up falling apart in the end. This was possibly for the best because Lewis Pullman was fantastic as Sentry, and it is hard to see the same character with Yeun in the role. However, there has to be a role for someone as talented as Yeun in the MCU. This could be in something like a Shang-Chi sequel, as Yeun and Simu Liu could do some magic together. It could also be in something like a Spider-Man movie, which unfortunately won’t happen this time.

However, Yeun has also said he wants to play something in the MCU, and he said he would listen to anything offered to him. His Invincible co-star Gillian Jacobs, who voices Atom Eve, also said she would love to join the MCU and mentioned the fringe street-level character of Dakota North. For Yeun, the possibilities are endless, and he just needs a chance to prove that he could be the next big thing in the MCU.

It is unclear who the original rumors had Steven Yeun pegged for, although the actor said it never got back to him from Marvel. Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears to be a retelling of Marvel Comics’ mob wars storyline, with several mobsters involved, including Tombstone, Scorpion, and possibly even Mister Negative. It could have been amazing seeing Yeun as Mister Negative, but there are so many opportunities for him to take on a heroic role in the MCU as well. It was Mister Negative that Yeun previously mentioned in past interviews, so there is no telling what the future holds for the Invincible actor.

