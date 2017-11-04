How Long Is The Entire Marvel Cinematic Universe?

If you haven’t already, you might feel the need to marathon the entirety of Marvel Studios‘ shared cinematic universe before jumping into their latest blockbuster, Thor: Ragnarok — but watching everything connected to the Marvel Cinematic Universe without breaks would take you more than an entire week.

Reddit user aaronp613 painstakingly put together this list of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in chronological order, and determined the whole thing — including movies, television shows and short films — would take you 7 days, 14 hours and 29 minutes to watch. It should be noted the comprehensive list also includes commercials from such promotional tie-in partners as Burger King, Samsung and Audi, so if you just stuck to what’s canon — every movie from Iron Man to Thor: Ragnarok, the ABC and Netflix shows, and the “One Shot” short films and the WHIH Newsfront videos — you’re still looking at more than an entire week’s worth of content.

Binging the entirety of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in one sitting without breaks is such a Herculean feat, not to mention an impossible one, that doing so would make you worthy of wielding Mjolnir — but seriously, don’t try it. Earlier this year, ComicBook.com compiled our own guide to watching the Marvel Cinematic Universe in chronological order, but aaronp613’s is color coordinated and everything.

Clicking the tabs on the bottom of the chart can sort the entire Marvel Cinematic Universe with some handy options: you can view it in release order, with tie-in comics, in chronological order with movie related content only, and there’s a chart with running times, too. You can also check out the “upcoming” tab, which compiles the yet-to-be-released Marvel Studios productions on the horizon, including ABC’s The Inhumans and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Netflix’s The Punisher, Hulu’s Runaways and upcoming 2018 Marvel Studios blockbusters Black Panther, Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp. There’s even a convenient “days until” countdown feature.

Thor: Ragnarok is now playing.