Moon Knight Episode 5 Ending Has Marvel Fans Going Ballistic

By Kofi Outlaw

Moon Knight Episode 5 had to pick up the slack from the WTF?! shock of episode 4's cliffhanger ending – but by the end, somewhow managed to up the "WTF" factor even higher! Naturally, a lot of Marvel fans are reeling from what went down in Moon Knight Episode 5, and have turned to social media to vent that anxiety and anguish and/or look for emotional support. Stepping back and looking at it all (which you can see below), it's pretty clear: Marvel has emotionally wrecked fans with these latest Moon Knight twists!

Here's how fans are feeling after Moon Knight Episode 5: 

How We All Look Watching Moon Knight Episode 5

Did you have dry eyes? Do you have a beating heart?

MCU Phase 4: The Infinite Damage Saga

Thanos didn't need to destroy half the universe: depression is doing a pretty good job of it.

MCU Next Level

Marvel Studios just dropped some Oscar-bait character study content on us.

THAT'S NOT JAKE

We all thought this was setup for a big Jake Lockley debut later in the episode. IT. WAS. NOT.

One Man, Two Hearts Breaking

It's hard to remember that Oscar Isaac is just one actor playing these two roles.

(Don't) Let It Go

Says it all. So painfully.

Oscar Isaac - Acting GOAT

If nothing else, Moon Knight is the best kind of highlight reel Oscar Isaac could ever hope for.

Bring Back Steven!

Steven IS coming back right? RIGHT?!

Want to Go to Marvel Heaven

Marvel's vision of the afterlife is the best promo for it we've seen.

