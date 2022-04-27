Moon Knight Episode 5 Ending Has Marvel Fans Going Ballistic
Moon Knight Episode 5 had to pick up the slack from the WTF?! shock of episode 4's cliffhanger ending – but by the end, somewhow managed to up the "WTF" factor even higher! Naturally, a lot of Marvel fans are reeling from what went down in Moon Knight Episode 5, and have turned to social media to vent that anxiety and anguish and/or look for emotional support. Stepping back and looking at it all (which you can see below), it's pretty clear: Marvel has emotionally wrecked fans with these latest Moon Knight twists!
Here's how fans are feeling after Moon Knight Episode 5:
How We All Look Watching Moon Knight Episode 5
POV: you just watched the latest #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/uJPmU3CeqI— Ur Favorite Ginger (@shepherdnathan1) April 27, 2022
Did you have dry eyes? Do you have a beating heart?
MCU Phase 4: The Infinite Damage Saga
Phase 4 is all about ✨Emotional Damage✨indeed #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/fxecLE1O9w— Charles. (@absolute_misery) April 27, 2022
Thanos didn't need to destroy half the universe: depression is doing a pretty good job of it.
MCU Next Level
#MoonKnight episode 5 is one of the most profound pieces of storytelling the MCU has achieved. I love how they depicted the fragility of the mind & how trauma has a severe impact on forming who we are. Oscar Isaac displayed masterful acting. What a mind trip. BRILLIANT INNIT? pic.twitter.com/IRQ00S5L59— BLURAYANGEL 🦇 (@blurayangel) April 27, 2022
Marvel Studios just dropped some Oscar-bait character study content on us.
THAT'S NOT JAKE
#MoonKnight Episode 5 Spoilers!!!— Stephanie Ramirez (@SweetnShy13) April 27, 2022
I really thought this scene was Jake Lockley but it turned out to be something WAYYYY more heartbreaking 💔 pic.twitter.com/UlmcIIuTMj
We all thought this was setup for a big Jake Lockley debut later in the episode. IT. WAS. NOT.
One Man, Two Hearts Breaking
// #MoonKnight spoilers— sabine ☾ 30 days!! (@hunterbadbatch) April 27, 2022
this scene of steven comforting marc had me crying so hard pic.twitter.com/ZvC1xfEIc2
It's hard to remember that Oscar Isaac is just one actor playing these two roles.
(Don't) Let It Go
#MoonKnight episode 5 spoilers without context pic.twitter.com/g1y34fodPo— 💭 (@stevenmarcthink) April 27, 2022
Says it all. So painfully.
Oscar Isaac - Acting GOAT
Oscar Isaac once again proving to be one of the finest actors of our generation.
His performance in the most recent episode of Moon Knight just might be his all-time best and I am not okay.
Protect Steven Grant at all costs! #MoonKnight pic.twitter.com/DSYBNCwnHv— Michael Patterson (@michaelp93) April 27, 2022
If nothing else, Moon Knight is the best kind of highlight reel Oscar Isaac could ever hope for.
Bring Back Steven!
//#MoonKnight spoilers— al’ika/crosshair (@dinpaz_ceo) April 27, 2022
BRING STEVEN BACK RIGHT NOW😡 pic.twitter.com/Y8WXLbUxAa
Steven IS coming back right? RIGHT?!
Want to Go to Marvel Heaven
#MoonKnight black panther and moon knights ancestral plane(s) pic.twitter.com/L0ur2nIIGA— 🌙💥 (@redphoenixwitch) April 27, 2022
Marvel's vision of the afterlife is the best promo for it we've seen.prev