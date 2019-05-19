Marvel Fan Tracks Down Real-Life Avengers Locations in New Video

With 22 films under its belt, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has traversed all kinds of fictional planets and locations. But as a new video points out, some of the MCU’s key moments were set in pretty familiar spots.

YouTuber Jamie Stangroom recently debuted a new video, in which he tracks down some of the real-life locations in London that appeared in MCU films. The video, which you can check out above, spans a surprising number of MCU scenes, ranging from the Hulkbuster fight in Avengers: Age of Ultron, to several notable moments in Captain America: The First Avenger and Thor: The Dark World.

This isn’t the first time that a video has attempted to track down the real-life geography of MCU scenes, with a 2018 video doing the same with a lot of the franchise’s New York-set scenes. And while it’s no secret to some diehard fans that the MCU films some of its sequences in London, seeing the locations in real life – and how far away they are from each other – is definitely interesting. It also proves as an interesting illustration of how far the MCU has come over the past decade or so, which was in full display in this summer’s Avengers: Endgame.

“We wanted to bring to a conclusion a series of movies in a way that had never been done before,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in a recent interview. “Harry Potter had an ending because there were only so many books. Lord of the Rings, too. But we thought, 22 movies in, wouldn’t it be fun to bring some finality to the storyline?”

“It was when the job was first brought out to us, and we began to think, ‘If we take this on, what does it mean?’” co-writer Christopher Markus recently shared with ComicBook.com. “Is it just writing Avengers 3 and 4, and there’s a villain, and you have to write an adventure movie? And it was clear that it wasn’t. And it was clear from everyone’s attitude toward it that they really wanted to make something kind of historic and to culminate everything that had been coming before it. And then, we took the job. And while we were shooting [Captain America:] Civil War, which hadn’t happened yet, we began mulling it, and compiling just a thousand possible ideas for it. So that would be summer 2015.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are in theaters now. Spider-Man: Far From Home will land in theaters on July 2nd.