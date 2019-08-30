Ant-Man and the Wasp Star Teases Ghost’s Return to the MCU

“Phase 4” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is bringing back quite a lot of returning characters, but there are still quite a lot of fan-favorites that people would like to see. Among those is Ava Starr/Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen), an antagonist-turned-ally in Ant-Man and the Wasp. In a recent interview with Yahoo Movies UK, John-Kamen played coy about a potential MCU return, but hinted that the door is certainly open for that to happen.

“In the MCU, you have to sign your contract with blood and they stitch your mouth together.” John-Kamen joked. “All I can say is that Ghost didn’t die.”

In Ant-Man and the Wasp, Ghost briefly went toe-to-toe with both of the titular heroes, as she attempted to use some of Janet Van Dyne’s quantum energy to rid her of her uncontrolled quantum powers. The film’s mid-credits scene ultimately saw the team trying to get more energy from Ghost out of the Quantum Realm, only for the Pym/Van Dyne family to be snapped away by Thanos, leaving Scott Lang/Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) stuck in the Quantum Realm.

Almost as soon as Ant-Man and the Wasp debuted, fans hoped that Ghost would make some sort of return appearance in the MCU, something that the franchise’s executives have hinted at.

“In this case, the story was always – spoiler! – to keep her around.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained last year. “This was not the story of defeating a villain and everybody cheering. This is a different kind of villain story. When and where – in the tag, he mentions ‘his new Ghost friend’ – is something we’ll see. But there’s nothing better than struggling over the decision about what characters to bring into a movie, casting those characters, writing and putting them together in a way that works in the movie, and then have audiences go ‘We love them, when are we going to see them again?’ Shuri for sure is a great example of that. So with Ghost it is, step one: complete. As for step two, we’ll see where we go with that.”

And while Ghost’s Quantum powers did not end up playing a role in Avengers: Endgame (as some had theorized leading up to the movie), there certainly are some interesting possibilities for her return, whether in a hypothetical Ant-Man 3 or as a member of the Thunderbolts.

