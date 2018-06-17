Marvel’s ‘Cloak & Dagger’ Biggest Series Debut for Freeform in Two Years

Cloak & Dagger premiered to praise from both fans and critics alike last week. Now, the official ratings for the two-hour debut are in and the latest Marvel TV series scored the best premiere for Freeform in two years.

As reported by Deadline, Cloak & Dagger premiered with 1.64 million viewers in Live+3. Those numbers also make the series the network’s most-watched drama since the Pretty Little Liars series finale almost one year ago. The strong ratings and record breaking doesn’t stop there for Cloak & Dagger, either. Cloak & Dagger‘s digital numbers were strong as well with 716,000 starts across digital platforms. Add in the strong social media activity — around 112,000 engagements over Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and Tumblr — and it sounds like Cloak & Dagger is off to an extremely solid start.

The series isn’t just performing well in ratings, either. Cloak & Dagger has earned a Certified Fresh distinction from review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes as well with 86 percent positive reviews. The show’s audience score is similarly strong with an 80 percent audience rating meaning that people are enjoying the show.

That includes ComicBook.com’s Charlie Ridgely who described the series as “intelligent and utterly fearless.” You can check out is full review here as well as check out the official series description below.

“Cloak & Dagger is a coming-of-age series based on the beloved Marvel characters. Tandy Bowen (Olivia Holt) and Tyrone Johnson (Aubrey Joseph) come from starkly different backgrounds, each growing up with a secret they never dared share with another soul.”

“Once a privileged little girl, Tandy Bowen watched as her family was destroyed by a disastrous storm that uprooted her life. Now in her late teens, an unexpected encounter with a boy named Tyrone sparks a life-changing event. Young Tyrone Johnson wanted nothing more than to prove he was fearless. But when everything he held close was taken away, life taught Tyrone to be afraid. Now older and more sheltered, Tyrone closes himself off. But when he meets a girl named Tandy his life changes forever.”

Marvel’s Cloak & Dagger airs Thursdays on Freeform.