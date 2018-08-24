Marvel Combines Hulk and Black Widow in ‘Infinity Warps’

The newest Infinity Warps teaser from Marvel Comics features a mash-up of several fan favorites, including one that we thought we’d never seen in the Hulk and Black Widow.

Yep, the Avenger super-spy has been crossed over with the Incredible Hulk, and it is certainly a memorable design. The Green Widow features Black Widow’s sleek suit and red hair (in pigtails this time though) but with the Hulk’s green skin and muscles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in the new teaser image, she isn’t the only mash-up here. The Fantastic Four is now the Terrific Two, as Johnny Storm (now called Mister Invisible) sports the elasticity powers of Mr. Fantastic and the invisibility powers of Invisible Woman, while Ben Grimm (now going by Hot Rocks) has his trademark rocky skin but also has the power to flame-on as well.

Last but not least is Moon Squirrel and Tippysaur — Moon Girl crossed over with Squirrel Girl for a delightful little combo, complete with her trademark tail. Tippysaur isn’t shown, but we can’t wait to see what they look like in Infinity Warps. You can check out the image above.

These new stakes on the characters will debut in Infinity Wars: Infinity Warps #1. Check out the full release below.

“What happens when you look into the warp? You find some of the most exciting and unique Two-In-One heroes that the Marvel Universe has ever seen! A little scary, a little intriguing…just what are the secrets behind their stories?

This November, superstar writers Ryan North (Unbeatable Squirrel Girl), Mariko Tamaki (X-23, She-Hulk) and Jim Zub (Champions, Avengers: No Surrender) bring their game to a whole new level along with the art talents of Natacha Bustos (Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur), Francisco Herrera (Venom) and Ozgur Yildirim in INFINITY WARS: INFINITY WARPS #1!

How did a covert program of the Green Room create the gamma-powered Green Widow? What are the secrets of the siblings Mister Invisible and Hot Rocks, the Terrific Two? And can Moon Squirrel and Tippysaur save the planet from its most dangerous threat ever? You’ll have to pick it up to find out!

Don’t miss INFINITY WARS: INFINITY WARPS: #1, on sale this November in local comic shops!”

INFINITY WARS: INFINITY WARPS #1 (of 2)

Written by RYAN NORTH, MARIKO TAMAKI and JIM ZUB

Art by NATACHA BUSTOS, FRANCISCO HERRERA and OZGUR YILDIRIM

Cover by FRANCISCO HERRERA

On Sale 11/14/18

So what do you think of the designs? Let us know in the comments!