Marvel Teases the Return of 2099 Stories

This November, the House of Ideas is returning to a fan-favorite timeline. In a teaser revealed at a Marvel retailer summit held earlier this afternoon at San Diego Comic-Con, Marvel staff was on-hand to unveil a super quick teaser at a story they’re calling 2099. Details remain very scarce about the project, though a new blog posting on the Marvel site might point out a clue.

“Marvel Comics Presents…” the Marvel posting reads, meaning that instead of being its own series, it could end up being a small-story in the monthly Marvel Comics Presents series that typically has three separate stories from three separate creative teams each time it’s published. Then again, maybe we’re analyzing it too in-depth and not taking it at face value. Either way, it would seem the 2099 universe is making a return into mainstream comics.

First appearing in 1992, Marvel’s 2099 was initially supposed to portray the future of Earth-616 but has since been designated at Earth-928. After wrapping up in 1998, the futuristic imprint was then again featured in Jonathan Hickman and Esad Ribic’s massive Secret Wars event in 2015.

Miguel O’Hara — the 2099 version of Spider-Man and arguably the most popular of the bunch — was even featured in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse in a surprise cameo. Speaking with ComicBook.com in the press tours leading up to the premiere of Into the Spider-Verse, producers Chris Miller and Phil Lord teased fans could expect plenty of additional character cameos like that in future Spider-Verse properties.

“I think there’s a bunch [of possible characters], and I don’t want to say too much because there’s a wide breadth of characters that are coming out of the Spider-Man universes now,” Miller said. “And it’s really fun to be able to sort of think about plucking ones that you haven’t seen before or have something interesting thematic to say.”

“I have to think about that,” Lord echoed. “That’s a good question that we haven’t been asked before, which is why we’re sitting here going, ‘We don’t have a good [answer]. We are like, ‘Oh, wow. We’re about to go into this big junket. We might have to have an answer for that.’”

