Die Hard Marvel Fan Plots Every Landmark in New York City on a Map

One dedicate Marvel fan has taken the time to accurately pinpoint many iconic Marvel locations and place them on a map. As a part of the Marvel Atlas Project, the Google Maps-based project shows every iconic location in New York City and then some. In fact, it’s a worldwide map, showcasing various Marvel hotspots all over the world from Genosha and Attilan to Yancy Street and Alias Investigations. As it’s built with Google Maps, it’s fully interactive and each marker has its own story of sorts.

It should be noted that this map covers just landmarks from the Marvel Comics mythos and not that locations apart of the on-screen universes built by Marvel Studios, Marvel Television, or Marvel Animation. You can see the full map below or by going to the map’s page here.

The map certainly highlights one of the biggest differences between Marvel and DC as the big two comic publishers. While DC has invented a world entirely unique and original, Marvel’s stories take place in “real life,” and the locations can technically be found out in the real world. In fact for a moment last year, Doctor Strange’s Sanctum Sanctorum temporarily showed up as a real location on Google Maps, despite being a bodega in real life.

In fact, just last month another die-hard Marvel fan made it his mission to visit as many Marvel locations in real life he could, documenting the whole deal in a video series on his YouTube page. The video was put together by YouTuber Jamie Stangroom, who visited whatever locations in London he could. I suppose it should be noted that Stangroom’s video focused the locations that have shown up in Marvel Cinematic Properties instead of the landmarks found through the Marvel comics mythos.

If they were all real locations, Marvel landmark would you like to visit most? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below!

