Marvel September 2018 Highlights: Wolverine, Fantastic Four Return

Last week, Marvel Comics released its full solicitations for comics arriving in stores in September 2018, and there are quite a few major books on Marvel’s list.

The biggest book of the month is undoubtedly Return of Wolverine #1 from writer Charles Soule and artist Steve McNiven. After the Hunt for Wolverine one-shot and the four spinoff miniseries that came out of it – Mystery in Madripoor, Claws of a Killer, Weapon Lost, and Adamantium Agenda – the Return of Wolverine miniseries will finally bring the pieces together to reveal the full picture of Wolverine’s long-awaited resurrection.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Also returning to the Marvel Universe after a long hiatus is the Fantastic Four. The story of the Richards’ family’s return continues in Fantastic Four #2. The latest story of Ben Grimm and Johnny Storm, who remained in the Marvel Universe while the Richards were away, wraps up in Marvel Two-in-One #10. Young Franklin Richards gets the spotlight in Franklin Richards: A Fantastic Year.

Following the popular “Thanos Wins” storyline, Donny Cates teams with Infinity Wars writer Gerry Duggan and artist Brian Level for the Thanos Legacy one-shot. The issue will bridge the gap between the events “Thanos Wins” and Infinity Wars, which itself continues in its third issue in September.

The galaxy finds some new defenders in Asgardians of the Galaxy #1 from writer Cullen Bunn and artist Matteo Lolli. The series gives the spotlight to several of Thor’s underappreciated supporting cast members, including Valkyrie, Angela, Skurge the Executioner, Throg, and Thunderstrike.

Iceman gets a second chance with the series returning with original writer Sina Grace and new artist Nathan Stockman. The new story sees Iceman teaming with Bishop to investigate the mysterious murders of several Morlocks.

September also brings with it the beginnings of the next major Spider-Man event with the final two issues of Edge of Spidergeddon and Spidergeddon #0, which will bring the Spider-Man from the upcoming Marvel’s Spider-Man PlayStation 4 video game into the Marvel multiverse.

Keep reading for more details on Marvels’ biggest books of September 2018.

Return of Wolverine #1 (of 5)

RETURN OF WOLVERINE #1 (of 5)

CHARLES SOULE (W) • STEVE MCNIVEN (A/C)

X-FORCE COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

FANG COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

AGE OF APOCALYPSE COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

PATCH COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

WEAPON X COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

BROWN & TAN COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

WHISKERS COSTUME VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY TODD MCFARLANE

B&W REMASTERED VARIANT COVER BY TODD MCFARLANE

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN CASSADAY

VARIANT COVER BY LEINIL FRANCIS YU

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

VARIANT COVER BY JOHN TYLER CHRISTOPHER

PARTY VARIANT COVER BY TBA

PREMIERE VARIANT COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

BLANK VARIANT COVER ALSO AVAILABLE

HE’S BACK, BUB.

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Fantastic Four #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #2

DAN SLOTT (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

VARIANT COVER BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

CONNECTING WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY ARTHUR ADAMS (2 OF 2)

COSMIC GHOST RIDER VS VARIANT COVER BY TOM RANEY

WISH YOU WERE HERE!

What have Reed, Sue and the kids been up to all this time? What adventures have they been on? What strange new friends have they found along the way? What deadly new enemies have they made? And what are Franklin and Valeria’s new codenames? All these questions will be answered… just in time for ENTIRE UNIVERSES TO DIE!

The return of Marvel’s First Family keeps getting more and more intense! Don’t you dare miss a single moment of the World’s Greatest Comic Magazine!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Marvel Two-in-One #10

MARVEL 2-IN-ONE #10

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • Ramón K. Pérez(A)

Cover by PAUL RENAUD

“NEXT OF KIN” CONCLUDES HERE!

• Ben and Johnny’s final stand to reclaim the name…FANTASTIC FOUR.

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Franklin Richards: A Fantastic Year #1

FRANKLIN RICHARDS:

A FANTASTIC YEAR #1

CHRIS ELIOPOULOS & MARC SUMERAK (W) CHRIS ELIOPOULOS (A/C)

A birthday surprise from his future self kicks off an eventful year for the son of a genius! With best pal H.E.R.B.I.E. by his side, Franklin Richards loves making mischief with his Fantastic father’s inventions — but can any of them make school go by faster? Katie Power wants to be Franklin’s Valentine as he navigates a basketball brouhaha and an April Fools’ fiasco! But will Franklin’s nemesis Kristoff ruin his summer fun in the sun? As baseball season gives way to football fever, Franklin has tricks and treats planned for Halloween — but he’ll soon find interdimensional turkey trouble and a Christmas time warp!

Collecting material from FRANKLIN RICHARDS: SON OF A GENIUS, EVERYBODY LOVES FRANKLIN, SPRING BREAK, MARCH MADNESS!, APRIL FOOLS!, SONS OF GENIUSES, SCHOOL’S OUT!, SUPER SUMMER SPECTACULAR, FALL FOOTBALL FIASCO!, DARK REIGNING CATS AND DOGS and HAPPY FRANKSGIVING!

104 PGS./All Ages …$7.99

Thanos Legacy #1

THANOS LEGACY #1

DONNY CATES & GERRY DUGGAN (W) • BRIAN LEVEL (A)

COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY STONEHOUSE

VARIANT COVER BY ESAD RIBIC

COSMIC GHOST RIDER VS VARIANT COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON

“THANOS WINS”…AGAIN?

Rising star Donny Cates returns to the Mad Titan to bring the story bridging the gap between his best-selling “Thanos Wins” and the world-shattering INFINITY WARS! How did Thanos’ journey back from the future lead to the events of INFINITY WARS PRIME? Now it can be told!

40 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99

Asgardians of the Galaxy #1

ASGARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #1

CULLEN BUNN (W) • MATTEO LOLLI (A)

Cover by DALE KEOWN

Variant Cover by SKOTTIE YOUNG

Variant Cover by Humberto Ramos

VARIANT COVER BY CLIFF CHANG

Spinning out of the events of INFINITY WARS comes an epic space opera from DEADPOOL veterans Cullen Bunn and Matteo Lolli!

Angela, the not-so-beloved half-sister of Thor. The hotheaded Valkyrie – and the human who shares her form, Annabelle Riggs. Skurge the Executioner, freshly returned from Hel. Throg, the mightiest frog of thunder. Kevin Masterson, the boy who took his father’s mace to become the hero Thunderstrike. And the Destroyer, the Asgardian armor built to take down Celestials – its wielder unknown. The events of INFINITY WARS set NEBULA off on a quest to rule the galaxy – wielding an Asgardian weapon even Thor would fear – and it’s up to this team of gods, assassins, frogs and heroes to stop her.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Iceman #1

ICEMAN #1

SINA GRACE (W) • NATHAN STOCKMAN (A)

Cover by W. Scott Forbes

Variant Cover by Nick Bradshaw

Variant Cover by Skottie Young

He’s back!

Iceman is back! Which is good, because someone is hunting the Morlocks for sport. Now it’s up to Bobby Drake to prevent another potential Mutant Massacre. But who’s behind this horrific hunt? You won’t believe it if we tell you! Guest-starring Bishop!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Edge of Spidergeddon #3 & #4 (of 4)

EDGE OF SPIDERGEDDON #3 & #4 (of 4)

Issue #3 – JASON LATOUR (W) • TONCI ZONJIC (A/C)

Issue #3 – Variant Cover by CULLY HAMNER

Issue #4 – AARON KUDER (W) • AARON KUDER (A/C)

Issue #4 – Variant Cover by CULLY HAMNER

ISSUE #3 –

• Peter Parker was bitten by a radioactive spider, and it causes his Uncle Ben no end of troubles.

• Until, that is, Ben gets shot in a mugging and Peter’s blood donation turns Ben into a Spider-Hero, too!

• There’s a new dynamic duo in town, and the story doesn’t go where you think it will!

ISSUE #4 –

• Science-Industrialist Norman Osborn’s life changed when a radioactive spider bit him.

• With young scientist Peter Parker working for his company, Norman became a very different Spider-Man and changed the world.

• Now, however, Norman’s son Harry is seen wearing a green armor suit and threatening everything Norman has built!

32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T+ …$3.99 (EACH)

Spidergeddon #0

SPIDERGEDDON #0

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • CLAYTON CRAIN (A/C)

VARIANT COVER BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

VARIANT COVER BY TBA

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY TBA (1 OF 6)

Marvel’s Spider-Man Video Game Variant Cover BY SING JI

SPIDERGEDDON IS HERE!

• The end of all Spiders doesn’t exclude the star of the most anticipated video game of 2018!

• Marvel’s Spider-Man is out September 7, 2018 exclusively on PlayStation 4. He makes his Marvel Comics debut on September 26!

• How does he enter the Marvel Universe and what role will he play in the final chapter of SPIDER-VERSE?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Infinity Wars #3 (of 6)

INFINITY WARS #3 (of 6)

GERRY DUGGAN (W) • MIKE DEODATO JR. (A/C)

PROMO VARIANT COVER BY J.G. JONES

VARIANT COVER BY RON LIM

VARIANT COVER BY PATRICK ZIRCHER

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS (3 OF 6)

With Requiem tearing through the Marvel Universe, Loki whispering around its fringes and a new threat looming to devour everything, the very fabric of reality warps around the heroes of Earth… and the only way through winds through infinity itself!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99