Marvel Launches ‘Uncanny X-Men,’ ‘Marvel Knights,’ and More in November

Marvel Comics has released its solicitations for November 2018 and it looks to be a huge month for the publisher.

The biggest news is the return of Uncanny X-Men, the iconic flagship title of the X-Men line. The series is launching with the ten-part “X-Men Disassembled” story that will be published weekly. The story kicks off with a “mysterious and tragic disappearance.” Writers Kelly Thompson (Mr. and Mrs. X), Ed Brisson (Old Man Logan, Extermination), and Matthew Rosenberg (Phoenix: Resurrection, Astonishing X-Men) team with artists Mahmud Asrar (X-Men Red), RB Silva (X-Men Blue), and Yildray Cinar (Weapon X) for the first three issues in November.

Marvel Knights will celebrate its 20th anniversary beginning in November. It starts with the imprint’s return in the Marvel Knights 20th miniseries. Donny Cates (Venom, Thanos) serves as “showrunner” on the event and writes the first issue with art by Travel Foreman. Matthew Rosenberg boards the second issue with artist Nico Henrichon.

The Fantastic Four are back, but there’s someone living in their old home. In Fantastic Four #4 from Dan Slott and Sara Pichelli, Marvel’s first family meet their new rivals, the Fantastix.

The Avengers will celebrate 700 issues in Avengers #10 from Jason Aaron and Ed McGuinness. The issue promises big events and revelations, including Namor’s new Defenders of the Deep, the new Russian Super-Soldiers of the Winter Guard, the new Agents of Wakanda, more revelations about the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC, an important revelation about the resurrection of Wolverine, and the reveal of the newest member of the Avengers.

Also in November: Riri Williams, aka Ironheart gets her own ongoing series; the Vision gets a new solo six-issue miniseries; Old Man Logan’s final story begins in Dead Man Logan #1, and Thanos’ minions take center stage in Black Order #1.

Uncanny X-Men #1-3

ED BRISSON, KELLY THOMPSON & Matthew ROSENBERG (W)

ISSUE #1 – MAHMUD ASRAR & more (A)

ISSUE #2 – R.B. SILVA (A)

ISSUE #3 – YILDIRAY CINAR (A)

Covers by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

THE CHILDREN OF THE ATOM ARE BACK!

New ongoing series kicking off with a 10-part weekly epic, the flagship X-Men series that started it all is back and better than ever! Starting with a mysterious and tragic disappearance, the X-Men are drawn into what might be…their final adventure?! X-Fan favorite writers Ed Brisson (EXTERMINATION), Matthew Rosenberg (PHOENIX RESURRECTION) and Kelly Thompson (MR. & MRS. X) and all-star artists Mahmud Asrar (X-MEN RED), R.B. Silva (X-MEN BLUE), Yildiray Cinar (WEAPON X) and Pere Pérez (ROGUE AND GAMBIT) join forces to bring you…X-MEN DISASSEMBLED?!

ISSUE #1 – 72 PGS./Rated T+ …$7.99

ISSUE #2-3 – 32 PGS. (EACH)/Rated T …$3.99 (EACH)

Marvel Knights 20th #1 (of 6)

DONNY CATES (W) • TRAVEL FOREMAN (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

In celebration of the legendary imprint founded by Marvel’s CCO Joe Quesada, a new crop of talent stands poised to tell a groundbreaking story across the Marvel Universe!

In the cemetery, the blind man does not know who he is, or why he has come to this particular grave at this moment.

He doesn’t know the burly police officer with the wild story who has approached him.

Or the strangely intense man who sits in the rear seat of the patrol car, his eyes flashing green.

But all of that is about to change.

Because Matt Murdock is beginning to remember…

In a colorless world without heroes, the spark of light…must come from the dark…

40 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

Marvel Knights 20th #2 (of 6)

MATTHEW ROSENBERG WITH DONNY CATES (W) • NIKO HENRICHON (A)

Cover by GEOFF SHAW

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Fantastic Four #4

FANTASTIC FOUR #4

DAN SLOTT (W) • SARA PICHELLI (A)

Cover by ESAD RIBIC

Meet the Marvel Universe’s New Fabulous Foursome: THE FANTASTIX!

• Wait. What?! Who are these imposters? Why are they in the Baxter Building?!

• And how is it that they own the lease?!

• A strange new turn in the Fantastic Four’s legacy!

• A secret side mission for the Thing!

• All this and a special appearance by one of the FF’s oldest foes!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

Avengers #10 (#700)

AVENGERS #10 (#700)

JASON AARON (W) • ED MCGUINNESS, DAVID MARQUEZ & ADAM KUBERT (A)

Cover by ED MCGUINNESS

THE EARTH’S MOST HATED HEROES?!

After 700 issues of saving the world, you’d think the Avengers would be due some celebration. But instead the whole world seems to be gunning for them, especially Namor’s fearsome new Defenders of the Deep and the reimagined Russian Super-Soldiers of the Winter Guard. And that’s not to mention the shocking surprise the U.S. government has in store for our heroes. Plus: The all-new Agents of Wakanda! The mystery of the Avengers of 1,000,000 BC deepens! A key revelation concerning the resurrection of Wolverine! And the next startling new Avenger is revealed!

64 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99

Ironheart #1

IRONHEART #1

EVE EWING (W) • KEVIN LIBRANDA (A)

Cover by AMY REEDER

THE FORMER STAR OF INVINCIBLE IRON MAN HEADLINES HER OWN SOLO SERIES!

When a group of world leaders is taken hostage by one of Spider-Man’s old foes, Riri Williams will have to step up her game. And she’ll be stunned when someone from back in Sweet Home Chicago enters her life… CHAMPIONS artist Kevin Libranda joins award-winning poet Eve Ewing, as Ironheart steps boldly out of Tony Stark’s shadow to forge her own future!

32 PGS./Rated T …$3.99

The Vision #1 (of 6)

THE VISION #1 (OF 6)

CHELSEA CAIN & MARC MOHAN (W) • AUD KOCH (A)

Cover by MARCOS MARTIN

THE NEXT CHAPTER OF THE VISION FAMILY!

When the Vision decided to try to live a “normal” life, he built a wife, a son and a daughter – a family – only to watch it nearly all crumble. Now all that’s left is Viv, his learning-to-be-rebellious daughter, and Sparky, the family robo-dog. But what does it mean for an artificial intelligence to rebel? And can a synthezoid father handle single parenthood? The married writing team of Chelsea Cain (Mockingbird) and Marc Mohan joins rising star artist Aud Koch for a new take on the Vision family that will once again have everyone talking!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

Dead Man Logan #1 (of 12)

DEAD MAN LOGAN #1 (OF 12)

ED BRISSON (W) • MIKE HENDERSON (A)

Cover by DECLAN SHALVEY

DEAD MEANS DEAD.

The writing’s been on the wall for months now… Logan is dying. And he ain’t getting any better. Sick from the Adamantium coating his skeleton, his search for a cure has led to nothing but dead ends. But for once he’s actually trying to leave this world with some unfinished business… Can Logan take his last breath without slaughtering the X-Men again? Not if Mysterio has anything to say about it…

Superstar creative team ED BRISSON (OLD MAN LOGAN, UNCANNY X-MEN) and MIKE HENDERSON (DEADPOOL VS. OLD MAN

LOGAN), with covers by DECLAN SHALVEY (MOON KNIGHT), is putting this old dog out of his misery with a bang!

40 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99

Web of Venom: Carnage Born #1

WEB OF VENOM: CARNAGE BORN #1

DONNY CATES (W) • DANILO S. BEYRUTH (A)

Cover by KYLE HOTZ

• Join DONNY CATES as he continues to snake his tendrils through the VENOM mythos – this time visiting the sickening sociopath called CARNAGE!

• A cruel cannibal obsessed with death and murder, few mourned Cletus Kasady after he seemingly died in VENOMIZED.

• But now a cult devoted to the madman has gathered, hoping to resurrect their fallen idol and return his madness to the Marvel Universe…

40 PGS./ one-shot /Rated T+ …$4.99

Black Order #1 (of 5)

BLACK ORDER #1 (of 5)

DEREK LANDY (W) • PHILIP TAN (A/C)

FROM THE INFINITY WAR INTO THEIR OWN LIMITED SERIES!

They are the five dreadlords, the Cull Obsidian, Thanos’ most feared warriors and disciples… Ruthless villains to a one, the Black Order has been dispatched by the Grandmaster to destabilize a burgeoning empire, and along the way they come to realize that as big and as bad as they are, there is always someone bigger and badder… The bombastic writing style of novelist Derek Landy (Skulduggery Pleasant) and the electrifying artwork of Philip Tan combine for an absolutely unhinged super-villain adventure!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99