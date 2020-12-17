Marvel Comics Had Plans to Make Star-Lord Bisexual Years Ago

✖

Marvel Comics recently made headlines when, in Guardians of the Galaxy #9, writer Al Ewing made an interesting shift in the story of Star-Lord himself, Peter Quill by revealing that the hero, long thought to be dead, had actually been transported to an alternate dimension and, more than that, is bisexual as he submits to a love triangle with the couple Aradia and Mors on Morinus. Now, it turns out that that Marvel had plans to make the character bisexual for some time.

Kris Anka, who did the art on the Star-Lord series written with Chip Zdarsky back in 2016, wrote on Twitter that they had developed and designed a character that they intended to be a love interest for Peter Quill had the series gone long enough.

"So back when @zdarsky and I were doing Star-Lord, if the series had gone long enough we actually developed and designed a character we were gonna try to make a love interest for Peter," Anka wrote.

Unfortunately, the Star-Lord series lasted for just eight issues so the concept was never used, but it does illustrate how the idea of making Peter Quill bisexual has been around for at least a few years. And as for the character's relationship with Mors and Aradia, it appears that lasted for some time. Guardians of the Galaxy #9 shows Quill spending over 130 years with the couple with Aradia shown being pregnant at one point and, later, sees Quill ask her to make sure "Rocky" is alright, with "Rocky" presumably the child. While the issue ends with Quill apparently leaving Morinus, the story will continue in Guardians of the Galaxy #10, a King in Black tie-in, due out next month. The solicitation text for that can be found below.

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY #10

AL EWING (W) • JUANN CABAL (A) • Cover by RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

MARVEL VS. ALIEN VARIANT COVER BY PEPE LARRAZ

THE GUARDIANS CLEANSED?!

• KNULL and his dragons are cleansing entire worlds of life. SPARTAX is their next target – and the GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY can’t save it alone.

• It’s a good day for the return of the legendary STAR-LORD...

• Meanwhile, as the team battle cosmic horror, something worse is waiting – as the clock ticks down to the Last Stand in...

• THREE...

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$3.99

What do you think about this revelation about Peter Quill? Let us know in the comments.