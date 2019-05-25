Moon Knight Cosplay Makes Us Want An MCU Version

Now that Avengers: Endgame is officially in the books, the march towards Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe begins. That will officially kick off with Spider-Man: Far From Home, but fans are already theorizing what characters will show up in the future, especially with several characters out of the picture thanks to Endgame. A frequent name that pops up is that of Moon Knight, who has yet to make his movie or television series debut. That doesn’t mean fans don’t want to see him though, and one Marvel fan has given us a cosplay of the vigilante that makes us hope his big movie debut is right around the corner.

The Moon Knight cosplay you see below is worn by Jared Ingster, who goes by Jed.Ninja.Ranger online. Ingster shared some new photos of his Moon Knight suit on social media, photos taken by Frankie Torres, and the results are pretty slick. The suit is gray with white highlights and the Moon symbol is emblazoned across his chest. The hood is pulled over, but you can see his black wrapped mask underneath with those glowing white eyes as the only facial features you see.

The gloves also have blades courtesy of some silver knuckles he’s rocking, and overall the look is quite convincing. Granted, an MCU version would most likely get some additional layers of armor and design, but this is still impressive, and it makes us want a true MCU version of Moon Knight sooner than later.

“Even the Moon has a Dark Side…”.

Here is my first official shoot in my MCU concept for a live action Moon Knight! I will most likely upgrade the hood, cape and add some cuffs, but so far I am in LOVE with how it is coming along! Huge shoutout and thanks to Frankie for making me look so legit!!!”

You can check out more photos above and below.

“The Suit Changes, but the Man Remains Insane.

Just about as insane as this shot by Frankie of my Moon Knight cosplay!!!”

It took several people to bring this Moon Knight cosplay to life, and you can check out the full credits below.

Moon Knight is @jedi.ninja.ranger

Pattern by @supergeek_designs

Mask by @migranstudio

Suit by @zentaizone

Gloves by @caca_zan

Boots by @studiobohemeph

Belt by @designs_by_deka with pouches modded by me.

Weapons by @wulfgarweapons

Photo & Edit by @insta_frankie

Art by @dfinchartist

Moon Knight was at one point rumored to be part of Netflix’s Marvel universe, but that never happened, and that’s probably a good thing since Netflix ended up canceling all of Marvel’s shows after Disney+ became a thing. Unlike Daredevil and Punisher, the character can debut somewhere else under the Marvel umbrella without having to wait two years, and who knows, maybe he’ll end up in the MCU sometime in Phase 4.