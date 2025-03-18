Daredevil: Born Again Season 2 Set Photo Teases MCU Crossover With Street-Level Vigilantes

The Fisk is in. After campaigning on “Fisk Can Fix It,” newly elected New York City Mayor Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) has promised a “safer NYC” in Daredevil: Born Again. As the Kingpin of Crime, Fisk has dealt with street-level vigilantes like Daredevil (Charlie Cox), the Punisher (Jon Bernthal), Ronin (Jeremy Renner), and Fisk’s former protégé Echo/Maya Lopez (Alaqua Cox), but as mayor, Fisk has a new weapon to wage his war on masked vigilantes like Daredevil and Spider-Man: the law.

“These vigilantes are a threat to any society that’s based on the rule of law. A man who wears a mask to cover his face is a coward,” Mayor Fisk told intrepid reporter BB Urich (Genneya Walton). “These vigilantes, they are not heroes. And I ran on a promise. The rule of law must prevail.” New York City will be born again.

Fisk’s anti-vigilante rhetoric has already resulted in the murder of Hector Ayala/White Tiger (Kamar De Los Reyes), who was gunned down by a killer misappropriating the Punisher’s skull insignia after the vigilante’s trial ended in a “not guilty” verdict for the hero (who was falsely accused of murdering a police officer).

A set photo from the now-shooting Daredevil: Born Again season 2 shows a propaganda-style Mayor Fisk poster that reads “Making New York Safe” with the number for a tip line: “555-NOMASKS.”

In the Daredevil comics, the “Mayor Fisk” storyline (spanning 2017’s Daredevil #595-600) saw the Kingpin make superheroes illegal in New York. Fisk also made the blind attorney Matt Murdock his Deputy Mayor, who then united the city’s street-level vigilantes — Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Moon Knight, Echo, Misty Knight, and Spider-Man — to try and unseat Fisk from his seat of power.

But when the heroes were apprehended by Fisk’s anti-vigilante police force, there was only one man left to oppose Mayor Fisk: the man without fear.

“I love this city. I always have,” Mayor Fisk told Daredevil in Daredevil #600. “I think of all the time I wasted on you, on people like you… it makes me sick. All along, I should have been going after this. All this power… as the mayor… I can do anything I want. And what I want… is to fix New York.”

Fisk then battered Daredevil with a sledgehammer and had the masked vigilante arrested as the final catch of the police’s sting operation. “The only hero this city needs,” Fisk told his archnemesis, “is its king.”

As Mayor Fisk publicly declared that New York was safer than ever, he was attacked by the ninja death cult the Hand. With Fisk incapacitated, his duty fell to his deputy mayor: Matt Murdock had become Mayor of New York City.

Marvel’s Daredevil: Born Again episode 4 premieres tonight, March 18, on Disney+.