Marvel Reveals Detailed Look at New ‘Captain Marvel’ Logo

Fans are eagerly awaiting more footage from Captain Marvel, but while we wait, Disney has at least released a new high-resolution and up-close look at the movie’s logo.

The new image surfaced on Reddit, but comes from Disney, and shows the logo in all its detailed glory. You can see the hexagonal pattern within the letters, making it look like the fabric on her suit, and the star at the center of the image isn’t a Hala star, but it does evoke a similar feel. If you’ve been working on some new Captain Marvel wallpapers or header images, this just made your job a bit easier.

You can check out the logo below:

This isn’t the only art to surface recently from Captain Marvel. Marvel Studios concept artist Andy Park recently released a full look at his concept art for the new suit, an image that was originally shown only to those in attendance at the Marvel panel at a previous convention.

Park had a lot to say about the design on instagram:

“Captain Marvel! I absolutely LOVED creating this design for the MCU. It’s a complete honor. Of course I have to give credit to Jaime Mckelvie who did her redesigned comic book look years ago & Kristafer Aanka who did an update on that look. It was a pleasure taking those classic looks & translating it for the big screen & for the story we are telling on this film. This costume design was actually really challenging to achieve in reality (all costumes are) but the amazing costume designer Sandra Hayes, her talented costumers & Film Illusions did an outstanding job in taking my concept design & making it a reality on the AMAZING Brie Larson ! So much hard work was put into this & I’m so proud of our whole team. I can’t wait for everyone to finally see this film! #captainmarvel”

Hopefully, we’ll get even more art and images from the film soon.

The Captain Marvel film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, followed by the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.