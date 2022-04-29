Marvel's Echo Adds Reservation Dogs Star Devery Jacobs

✖

Reservation Dogs star Devery Jacobs is the latest addition to the cast of Marvel's Echo. The series will see Alaqua Cox reprise her role as Maya Lopez, aka Echo, after appearing in Hawkeye. Deadline reports Jacobs is going to be one of the leads in Echo, playing a "resilient and strong willed" character named Julie. Devery Jacobs stars as Elora Danan on Reservation Dogs from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo. The second season of the comedy series features Jacobs joining the writing team as well as starring as one of its leads. Jacobs also confirmed her Echo casting on Twitter following the report.

Echo played an important role in Hawkeye as the leader of the Tracksuit Mafia. When we met a young Maya we learn she's deaf and also has a prosthetic leg, but that doesn't stop her from learning in school by reading her teacher's lips, or taking self-defense classes. When we meet an older Maya Lopez, she discovers her father was murdered by Ronin, the alter ego of Clint Barton/Hawkeye, during the five-year time jump in Avengers: Endgame. She attempted to avenge her father by killing Ronin, only for Clint to reveal that her uncle, Wilson Fisk/Kingpin, secretly orchestrated the events that led to her father's death.

Word is out! This NDN’s in the MCU.



So excited to be a part of this project alongside Alaqua Cox and so, so many other talents. #EchoMarvel https://t.co/luLi50dYBR — Devery Jacobs (@kdeveryjacobs) April 29, 2022

Reports of a solo Echo TV series surfaced back in March 2021, while Hawkeye was still in production. As a part of the Disney+ Day celebration, Marvel Studios and Disney+ officially announced that the Echo series was in development with Men in Black 3 and Tropic Thunder writers Emily and Etan Cohen writing the scripts and serving as executive producers.

"It's crazy how much my life has already changed because I was a college dropout. I worked at a factory. I'm so excited to show people who I am and what I can do, what anybody can do," Cox told People Magazine ahead of Hawkeye's premiere.

"[My friends] saw the casting call looking for a Native American actress and female deaf actress," she added. "It just matched so perfectly, so I decided to go for it. I had never seen anybody on the screen that maybe looked like me ... deaf, an amputee."

Coincidentally, Devery Jacobs will be joined by a Reservation Dogs director on Echo. Sydney Freeland shared a casting call for Native America, First Nations, and Indigenous Peoples to play background actors in the aforementioned project. The post was then shared by Alaqua Cox, who follows Freeland on social media. Cox also hinted at Echo's casting of Jacobs in an Instagram Story where she posted a photo of a flower arrangement and the note, "@kdeveryjacobs decided to surprise me with these beautiful flowers before the first day of filming tomorrow."

Are you excited to see Devery Jacobs join Echo? Let us know your thoughts in the comments!