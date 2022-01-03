Marvel’s Disney+ Series Ranked Worst to Best

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been the undisputed champion of movies for well over a decade now, but in 2021 Marvel Studios made the bold move of bringing the MCU franchise to the TV screen. Marvel launched no less than five new TV series last year, and our ComicBook Nation Podcast crew has ranked them from worst to best! WandaVision saw Wanda Maximoff complete her true transition into the Scarlet Witch; The Falcon and the Winter Soldier made Falcon the new Captain America; Loki broke the Marvel Cinematic Multiverse open; What If…? showed us what alternate universes are all about, and Hawkeye made Clint Barton deal with his Ronin past and train a new Hawkeye.

So… Which Marvel Disney+ Phase I show was the best? Here’s the ComicBook Nation Podcast ranking, from worst to best:

5. What If…?

It wasn’t unanimous: ComicBook Nation podcast host Janell Wheeler actually liked What If…? and its imaginative tales more than The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. However, hosts Kofi Outlaw and Matthew Aguilar felt differently: Wha If…? and its uneven lineup of stories was at the bottom of their lists.

4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

The same reason that What If…? is at the bottom of this list is the same reason that The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is in the second-to-last slot: two out of three ComicBook Nation podcast hosts had TFATWS at no. 4, the other had it last. In the end, Falcon and the Winter Soldier was just too uneven (with big high points and series drag points) that it couldn’t compare to its competitors.

3. Wandavision

Janell Wheeler found WandaVision’s rumination on female trauma and empowerment to be the best content that Marvel Studios offered on Disney+. Kofi and Matt loved WandaVision, but felt that stronger shows overtook it as the year went on.

2. Loki

Having an extended showcase for Tom Hiddleston’s Loki would’ve been reward enough. Getting a female Loki who is every bit Hiddleston’s equal (Sophia Di Martino’s Sylvie), as well as doors opening on an entire Multiverse of Madness, was so much better than we could’ve hoped. The ComicBook Nation crew thought it would be their top pick of the year – that is until…

1. Hawkeye

Hawkeye was the final Marvel Disney+ show to arrive, but is indisputably the best, according to the ComicBook Nation team. While Janell Wheeler had Hawkeye as her no. 3, even she agreed it was in close competition with her faves, WandaVision and Loki. Kofi and Matt had Hawkeye as their top pick for two very different reasons. Kofi loved how the series finally showcased the deeper character of Jeremy Renner’s Clint Barton; Matt was all about the show’s epic introduction of Hailee Steinfeld’s Kate Bishop. Either way, Hawkeye hit the mark.

What was your favorite Marvel Disney+ series in 2021? Let us know @ComicBookNation!

Janell Wheeler’s Picks

Janell Wheeler went all-in and dropped an entire ranking of EVERY MCU movie and/or TV show that was released in 2021. How do your picks match up?

Kofi & Matt’s Picks

My #Marvel Disney+ show Phase I rankings:



1. Hawkeye

2. Loki

3. Wandavision

4. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Kofi Outlaw’s picks didn’t match with Janell’s – Although he and Matt completely agreed with their picks.

Marvel Disney+ 2022

IN 2022 we’ll have some awesome new Marvel Disney+ content coming – and ComicBook Nation willl be here to break down all of it with you! Which Marvel Disney+ series are you most excited for in 2022?