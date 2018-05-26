Marvel’s Doctor Strange Debuts as Live Character at Disneyland Resort

Marvel Studios' Loki and Doctor Strange are enchanting guests at the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Doctor Strange is the newest addition to Disney California Adventure's ever-expanding lineup of Marvel characters you can now meet and interact with at Disneyland's sister park.

The Sorcerer Supreme makes his debut just a few months after Thor's mischievous half-brother, the magical and tricky Loki, began charming guests in November in celebration of Thor: Ragnarok.

Guests can now meet both the spellbinding Loki and Doctor Strange, with the good doctor enthralling onlookers with his otherworldly powers. They can be found within Disney California Adventure Park's Hollywood Land area, already home to the heart-dropping Guardians of the Galaxy — Mission: BREAKOUT! ride.

Both face characters are inspired by the versions seen in Marvel Studios' shared Marvel Cinematic Universe, as played by Tom Hiddleston (Loki) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Stephen Strange). The characters were most recently seen in Avengers: Infinity War.

Loki and Doctor Strange add to Marvel's increasing presence at the California-inspired theme park: guests can already encounter Spider-Man, Captain America, and Black Panther and his fierce Dora Milaje. Groot, Gamora and Star-Lord of the intergalactic Guardians of the Galaxy can be seen partying with guests in the park's daily Guardians of the Galaxy: Awesome Dance Off.

Disney announced in March a major Marvel-themed expansion will open at Disney California Adventure Park in 2020, promising a "completely immersive Super Hero universe."