Doomsday Rumor Claims A Fan-Favorite Asgardian Is Returning For Doomsday But Everyone Has the Same Question

Avengers: Doomsday has a massive cast, and it seems hard to believe that the movie could fit any more heroes in the lineup. The movie is already bringing back Chris Evans as Steve Rogers while also seeing Chris Hemsworth make his way back as Thor. Add in the New Avengers, Sam Wilson’s Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men, and the Wakandans, and it seems there isn’t enough run time to give all these heroes the time they deserve. However, with Thor coming back, there is a rumor that another fan-favorite Asgardian will also return in the movie. Already announced is Loki’s return, but an Asgardian warrior who died in the same movie Loki originally died in might also be on his way back.

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According to rumors posted on X, Idris Elba will return to Avengers: Doomsday as Heimdall. This is shocking because Heimdall died at the start of Avengers: Infinity War during Thanos’s initial attack that also killed Loki. This has many fans confused about how Heimdall can return from the dead.

Idris Elba returns in Avengers Doomsday as Heimdall. — James Mack (@JamesMackwl) October 11, 2026

How Can Heimdall Return After His Death In Avengers: Infinity War?

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When the rumor hit that Idris Elba was coming back as Heimdall, it caused a lot of commenters to ask the same question. How can Heimdall come back when he died in Avengers: Infinity War? Of course, that question also doesn’t take into account that the same battle that saw Heimdall die also saw Loki die. Loki has already returned in his own Disney+ series, and he is also coming back in Avengers: Doomsday. But Loki’s return was through time travel in Avengers: Endgame, making fans wonder how Heimdall could come back.

Thor Corps from Valhalla — Robert Bereal (@BerealJr) October 11, 2026

This could already have been explained in Thor: Love and Thunder when Jane Foster made her way to Valhalla after her death, and it was Heimdall who greeted her. This proves that the Asgardian gods have a place to go when they die, and they welcomed Jane there thanks to her heroic acts as Thor. Since Thor is the son of Odin, he could call on the Odinforce to bring back warriors from Valhalla to battle Doctor Doom. There is a moment in the trailers where Thor says the mightiest warriors he knew fought and died, and they were more powerful than all of the current heroes combined. He says they died to enemies that scare him far less than Doom. This could cause Thor to call on the former Asgardian warriors for help, including Heimdall?

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This also might not be the last time that Heimdall is back. The “Secret Wars” storyline from Marvel Comics had Doctor Doom’s police force on Battleworld consist of the Thors. If Avengers: Secret Wars has a form of the Thor Corps, it could include Asgardians like Heimdall, and maybe even finally introduce Beta Ray Bill to the MCU. Whatever happens, if this is true, there will be even more heroes added to Avengers: Doomsday in one way or another, and fans just have to hope that the extra characters don’t overshadow the heroes they really wanted to see back in the MCU.

Do you want to see Heimdall back in Avengers: Doomsday? Let us know in the comments how you would bring back the fan-favorite Asgardian.