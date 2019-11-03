Marvel’s Eternals Star Gemma Chan Reveals Pulp Fiction Halloween Costume

The stars of Marvel’s The Eternals got into the holiday spirit this Halloween. Actress Gemma Chan today tweeted a photograph of herself with co-star Richard Madden. Both are wearing Halloween costumes. Chan, who appeared in Marvel’s Captain Marvel, is Uma Thurman’s character from Pulp Fiction, Mia Wallace. Madden, the former Game of Thrones star, is wearing a classic skeleton costume. You can take a look below. Chan will play Sersi in the film. Madden is playing Ikaris. Principal photography on Marvel’s The Eternals movie began this summer at Pinewood Studios in England.

While most of The Eternals cast appeared at San Diego Comic-Con, Chan joined the cast later. She’s happy to return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe after playing Minn-Erva in Captain Marvel. “Been dying to share this news with you.. I couldn’t be happier to be coming back to the MCU to play this iconic character and to work with this incredible group of people,” Chan tweeted.

The Eternals will reunite Madden with his Game of Thrones co-star Kit Harington, who is playing Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight. “It’s brilliant,” Madden said of the reunion at the D23 Expo. “It’s been about 10 years since we’ve worked together, I think. So we’ve moved on a bit onto different things, so I’m really excited to get back on set.”

Harington shared a similar excitement during a convention appearance. “Yeah, obviously very [excited],” he said. “You know, it was emotional saying goodbye to him in Thrones all those years ago, because even three years in, when he left the show, something really did shift and the show became something else. There was a marker, where losing Richard, it really changed the show. And some of my fondest memories on Game of Thrones are with Richard Madden, and he’s a wonderful man and still one of my very very good friends. We’re very good friends.”

Marvel’s The Eternals also stars Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Angelina Jolie as Thena. Chloé Zhao is directing the film, which follows a group of immortals who have protected humanity for generations.

What do you think of Chan and Madden’s Halloween costumes? Let us know in the comments. The Eternals opens on November 6, 2020

