Marvel’s Eternals Rumored to be Shot Partially on Film

The Eternals movie may break new ground for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Chloe Zhao will direct the film for Marvel Studios. A tweet from Guardian film critic Charles Bramesco suggests she wants to use film for at least a part of the movie, as opposed to digital. “I heard that Zhao plans to shoot at least in part on 16mm Ektachrome film, which means this will be the best Marvel movie even if only by default,” he tweeted not long after Kevin Feige introduced the project at San Diego Comic-Con 2019.

During the panel, the Marvel Studios head introduced the film’s cast. Eternals stars Richard Madden as Ikaris, Kumail Nanjiani as Kingo, Lauren Ridloff as Makkari, Brian Tyree Henry as Phastos, Salma Hayek as Ajak, Lia McHugh as Sprite, Don Lee as Gilgamesh and Angelina Jolie as Thena.

If those characters don’t sound familiar to you, that’s okay. In a previous interview, Feige said that’s what makes them perfect for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. “Your reaction about not being familiar with the Eternals is perfect, because most people weren’t familiar with Guardians [of the Galaxy] and believe it or not there were people that were not familiar with Avengers or with Iron Man,” Feige said. “So for us, its finding great stories whether people have heard of them or not and bring them to the big screen in as amazing a way as we can.”

Jack Kirby created The Eternals in 1976 after he returned to Marvel Comics following a stint with DC Comics. The Eternals was similar in concept and theme to Kirby’s DC creation, The New Gods. Like with The New Gods, the publisher canceled The Eternals before Kirby could finish his story. The characters languished in relative obscurity for years afterward. Marvel revived the concept for a 12-issue miniseries in 1985. In 2006, Neil Gaiman and John Romita Jr. updated The Eternals in a miniseries that helped bring the characters into the modern era.

The Eternals are a long-lived, godlike race of beings created on Earth by the Celestials. The Celestials also created the Deviants, a more monstrous race that seeks to harm the humans that the Eternals seek to protect. The Eternals all died in a recent Avengers story involving the Dark Celestials.

Are you excited about The Eternals movie? What do you think of its possible use of film? Let us know in the comments. The Eternals opens in theaters on November 6, 2020,

