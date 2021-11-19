Marvel Exec Speaks Out on Timeline of Hawkeye and Spider-Man: No Way Home

2021 is nearing an end, but there are still two Marvel Cinematic Universe projects to look forward to. Hawkeye is premiering on Disney+ next week and its final episode will drop on the streaming service on December 22nd, which is only a few days after Spider-Man: No Way Home is released in theaters. Phase Four is in full swing, and many folks are wondering how everything will tie together, especially with the addition of the multiverse. During a recent interview with The Direct, Hawkeye‘s executive producer Trinh Tran was asked about the show’s continuity within the Marvel Cinematic Universe and she wouldn’t say if it takes place before or after No Way Home.

“I can say that Hawkeye is after Endgame. But I do not want to spoil where it falls within the space of the other film,” Tran teased. “I think you will just have to wait and see and find out soon. It’s not that long right?”

We’re not too surprised that Tran dodged the question considering the secrecy surrounding Spider-Man: No Way Home. Based on the trailers, Hawkeye will be a pretty straightforward story, but the new Spider-Man is expected to feature a lot of multiverse twists and turns that could set up the events of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. A new trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home was released this week, and confirmed the return of some past franchise villains. We know for sure that the new film will feature Alfred Molina in his role of Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, Jamie Foxx as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2, and Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin from the 2002 Spider-Man. There are many other casting rumors surrounding the movie, but Tom Holland denies that former Spider-Men actors, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, are in the film.

As for Hawkeye, Tran previously spoke with ComicBook.com about the series.

“We’re treating our shows as if we’re making our features,” she shared. “I mean, the feel and the quality of those TV shows are going to be like the Marvel movies that you’ve seen. So that’s always been [Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige]’s mindset of let’s make sure that when people are going to be watching these episodes, it’s going to feel like it’s just one long movie except rather than two-and-a-half hours, it’s going to be much longer. And the idea behind certain characters getting their shows is because we’ll have a lot more time to be able to develop these characters rather than the shorter.”

Hawkeye premieres on November 24th. Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters on December 17th.