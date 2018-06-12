These First Photos of Marvel Experience Make Us Extremely Jealous

Do you consider yourself to be a die-hard Marvel junkie? Have you memorized all of Iron Man’s suit schematics? Can you name the director of every MCU movie? Well, you can do all of the above or wish you could, then you may want to book a trip to Thailand.

After all, it looks like the Marvel Experience is heading to Thailand, and its first-look photos will make you green enough with envy that the Hulk would get jealous.

As you can see below, fans have posted construction images of Thailand’s Marvel Experience to social media. The post shows a massive complex being built that feels similar to the Avengers hideaway in the MCU. The grey-and-black building has a massive SHIELD logo on one side while a massive Marvel plaque sits over its entry. And, by the time this place is done, it will be swanky enough to appease the likes of Pepper Potts.

For those unaware of the Marvel Experience, the event has been around for awhile now. The shtick began as a tour that went around various cities in the US, but its massive popularity has pushed the tour to go overseas. Thailand announced it would bring the Marvel Experience last year, and the high-tech destination will let fans get up-close with some massive MCU relics.

“Suit up alongside Marvel’s Super Heroes as S.H.I.E.L.D.‘s newest recruit in this fully immersive, action-adventure that is 100% interactive and fun for all ages,” the page’s site reads.

“Our Super Heroes and Villains are digitally projected in 3-D and 4-D. We’ve worked with some of Hollywood’s top animators to bring these characters to life in Hyper-Reality style. We also have live characters for you to meet with.”

If you want to check out this destination for yourself, then you will want to be in Thailand ASAP. The Marvel Experience is slated to open in June 2018, so the SHIELD center will be going online sooner rather than later.

Does this kind of tour make you wish for a full-on Marvel theme park? What kind of superhero attractions do you want the MCU to develop in the future?