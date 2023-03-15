Marvel Eyewear Collection Features Interchangeable Designs

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Pair Eyewear (of Shark Tank fame) is all about customizable style, with a magnetic base frame that can be adorned with interchangeable top frames in just about every design imaginable. Their lineup includes a partnership with Marvel, and true to form their first collaboration was successful enough for a sequel. Now Marvel fans have 18 new options that include designs based on the Avengers, Thor, Scarlet Witch. Black Widow, and Doctor Strange.

Pair Eyewear base frame glasses start at $60, and the interchangeable to frames run $25, so it's a lot more affordable than buying several pairs of glasses to change up your look. The first wave of Marvel x Pair Eyewear top frame designs included Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, Captain Marvel, and Black Panther, and you can order those along with the new options right here. You can shop all of the base frame designs here. Additional Pair Eyewear design collabs include Harry Potter, DC, Van Gogh, Peanuts, and more.

Speaking of Marvel-themed wearables, Hasbro is bringing back their 1:1 scale electronic Star-Lord helmet in time for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. Features movie-accurate detail along with LED light-up eyes and sound effects. You can pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon for $131.99.