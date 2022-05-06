Marvel Fan Art Imagines Daniel Craig as Doctor Strange 2's Mister Fantastic

✖

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is wrapping up its second weekend at the box office, and audiences seem to be enjoying the new Marvel flick. Currently, the sequel is up on Rotten Tomatoes with a 74% critics score and an 86% audience score. ComicBook.com's Jenna Anderson gave the movie a 4 out of 5 and called it "an inventive, outrageous turning point for the MCU." Warning: Spoilers Ahead! The movie featured some big surprises including John Krasinski as Mister Fantastic, which was a longtime fan cast come to life. However, it was revealed this week that James Bond star Daniel Craig was originally supposed to play the role in the sequel, but had to back out due to COVID concerns. Naturally, this led to some big reactions on social media in addition to some fun fan art. In fact, BossLogic took to Instagram yesterday to show what Craig could have looked like in the role.

"Mock up of Daniel Craig Mr. FANTASTIC #Fantasticfour for those requesting," the artist wrote.

They added in the comments, "To be clear. We love John. 😂" You can check out the image below:

When Multiverse of Madness writer Michael Waldron spoke with ComicBook.com earlier this month, he suggested fan service never factored into any of the studio's decision-making when casting the Illuminati.

"Of course, I guess," Waldron revealed. "It's easy to be seduced by the cheap laugh, the cheap cheer, whatever. But that's never what Marvel or Sam [Raimi] were interested in. It was always about what's right for the story, what's right for Stephen Strange, what's right for Wanda. It was never about fan service, really. It was like, 'If these Illuminati characters are here, they should be here because that's who's in the Illuminati in the comics, and that's who would actually be in the Illuminati.' That was our north star."

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness was directed by Sam Raimi and stars Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch, Benedict Wong as Wong, Rachel McAdams as Christine Palmer, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Mordo, and Xochitl Gomez as America Chavez. You can read the official description for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness below:

"Now that Iron Man and Captain America have left after a fierce battle in Avengers: Endgame, former genius surgeon and the strongest magician of them all, Doctor Strange, is expected to play an active role as a central figure in the Avengers. However, using his magic to manipulate time and space at will with a forbidden spell that is considered the most dangerous has opened the door to a mysterious madness called 'the Multiverse.'"

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is now playing exclusively in theatres.