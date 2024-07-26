Marvel Fan Art Imagines Harrison Ford as Thunderbolt Ross After New Rumor

There's been a lot of big Marvel news this week, including the reveal that Hugh Jackman is returning as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Turns out, Jackman might not be the only iconic actor to appear in an upcoming MCU film. There's a rumor floating around that Marvel has cast Star Wars and Indiana Jones legend, Harrison Ford, as Thaddeus Ross in Thunderbolts. The role was originally played by William Hurt in The Incredibly Hulk, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Black Widow. Sadly, Hurt passed away earlier this year. In honor of the rumor, digital artist Rahal Nejraoui took to Instagram to share a peek at what Ford could look like in the role.

"Would you like Harrison Ford to be the new General Ross of the MCU? Heard yesterday the news and I decided to make a quick concept. Swipe up to see the before and after. Let me know what you think. Follow @rahalarts for more edits and fanarts," Nejraoui captioned the post. You can check it out below:

Following the rumor of Ford's involvement in Thunderbolts from The Ankler insider, Jeff Sneider, it was reported that Ford's casting was not announced at D23 Expo because Kathleen Kennedy "put her foot down," and advised Disney against taking attention away from the fifth and final Indiana Jones film. As for the rest of the Thunderbolts cast, many big names were revealed at D23 Expo.

The movie is set to feature Florence Pugh (Yelena Belova), Wyatt Russell (John Walker/US Agent), Hannah John-Kamen (Ava/Ghost), Red Guardian (David Harbour), Julia Louis-Dreyfuss (Valentina Allegra de Fontaine), Sebastian Stan (Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier), and Olga Kurylenko (Taskmaster). Jake Schreier (Paper Towns) is confirmed to be directing the film, while Eric Pearson (Black Widow) is confirmed to be the writer. Thunderbolts will mark the end of Marvel's Phase 5 before Phase 6 kicks off with the Fantastic Four reboot

As for Indiana Jones 5, Kennedy presented the first footage from the film exclusively for convention goers at D23 Expo. A sequel to 2008's Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, James Mangold (Logan, Ford v Ferrari) is directing the film from producers Kennedy, Steven Spielberg, Simon Emanuel, and Frank Marshall. The cast includes Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Mads Mikkelsen, Toby Jones, John Rhys-Davies, and Antonio Banderas. The long-awaited film is slated to open on June 30th, 2023.

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to be in theaters on July 26, 2024.