Marvel Fan Deepfakes Tom Holland Into Marvel What If? Episode

If the animation style of Marvel’s What If…? has been bothering you, one fan has a solution! As you can see below, one enterprising Marvel fan went back to the recent “What If…Zombies!?” episode of the series, and made a little change. Instead of letting the animation try to create the signature animated mannerisms of Tom Holland’s Spider-Man, we now have Tom Holland’s actual face on this animated Spider-Man’s body. At first, you may not notice the switch, as the deep fake work is pretty seamless – but when you do notice, it’s kind of impossible to go back seeing things any other way!

Thanks to Stryder HD, we have this fine example of just how much more fun What If…? would be if the animators used the actual faces of the Marvel Cinematic Universe live-action actors in their show:

In this deepfake concept video Tom Holland is Spider-Man in Marvel’s What If…? enjoy it!! What would it look like to deep fake a live action human being into the animated Marvel What If…? series, well this is what it looks like, this was a video I must make to see what exactly it’d look like. I hope you enjoy the video and if you do please like, comment and subscribe for much more videos like this on a weekly basis. —Stryder HD What If…? is an American animated anthology series created by A.C. Bradley for the streaming service Disney+, based on the Marvel Comics series of the same name. It is the fourth television series in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) produced by Marvel Studios, and the studio’s first animated series. The series explores alternate timelines in the multiverse that show what would happen if major moments from the MCU films occurred differently. Bradley serves as head writer with Bryan Andrews directing.

Jeffrey Wright stars as the Watcher, who narrates the series, alongside many MCU film actors reprising their roles. By September 2018, Marvel Studios was developing a number of series for Disney+, with Bradley and Andrews joining by the end of 2018. The series was officially announced in April 2019. Marvel Studios’ head of visual development Ryan Meinerding helped define the series’ cel-shaded animation style, which was designed to reflect the films and take inspiration from classic American illustrators. Animation for the first season is provided by Blue Spirit, Squeeze, and Flying Bark Productions, with Stephan Franck as head of animation. The first season of What If…? premiered on August 11, 2021, and will consist of nine episodes, concluding on October 6. It is part of Phase Four of the MCU. A second nine-episode season is expected to premiere as early as 2022.

Marvel’s What If…? is currently streaming new episodes Wednesdays on Disney+.