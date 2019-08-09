Marvel Fan Notices Clever Wasp Moment in Avengers: Endgame

There were a lot of epic moments packed into the three-plus hours of Avengers: Endgame, so you would be forgiven if some quicker references and Easter eggs managed to slip by you. But there’s one clever callback that went slyly under the radar given all of the epic returns in the final battle scene.

Because most of the heroes were involved in the battles of Avengers: Infinity War, they returned ready to get back into the fight after the snap was undone in Avengers: Endgame. But in the shot of the Wasp arriving at the battle, you can clearly see that she’s a little confused about everything taking place. Well, that’s because she was snapped while doing an experiment in the Quantum Realm and is still likely putting together the pieces of everything that happened.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hope van Dyne was alongside her mother and father during the post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp when all three were snapped away. When they returned, they were likely on that same roof in San Francisco, very confused about what the heck just happened.

Who knows if Doctor Strange or Wong or someone else entirely went and found her, told her to grab her Wasp suit, then jump through a portal to go fight a bunch of aliens who stole five years of her life — no matter who is delivering the news, it’s a lot to process.

Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige participated in an Ask Me Anything thread on Reddit and made it clear that Smart Hulk’s snap didn’t just bring people back, but brought them back safely — so in the event that the building Hope and her family were standing on wasn’t there anymore, the trio wouldn’t just plummet 10 stories to their deaths.

But they’ll still have to contend with five years of their lives being taken away from them Directors Joe and Anthony Russo addressed these changes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe and how they’re going to have permanence on the franchise.

“We’re owning it moving forward,” Joe Russo told Slate. “And that’s a really crazy narrative decision to own, and it’s gonna make things really interesting, because the universe that these stories take place in is a really odd one.”

Added Anthony, “Primarily what drove the choice was we wanted it to be far enough where our lead characters had reached a point of acceptance. They had to just accept it as their reality.”

Avengers: Endgame is now available on Digital HD and will be released on Blu-ray and DVD on August 13th.