Avengers: Endgame Fan Shows off Killer Hyperrealistic Thanos Tattoo

Some fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe continually watch all 23 movies on repeat. Others…well, they get incredible tattoos over MCU villains plastered all over their body. The latter is especially the case with a now-viral Thanos tattoo courtesy of German tattoo artist “El Mori.” In order to cover up some older Star Wars tattoos, the artist crafted an incredible Warrior Thanos tattoo, featuring his look from Avengers: Infinity War. To cap it all off, the artist included the full Infinity Gauntlet, to give it the whole effect. You can see the jaw-dropping art in the Instagram gallery below.

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige previously attributed the success of Thanos directly to Josh Brolin’s performance as the baddie. “The answer to why Thanos worked is Josh Brolin,” Feige explained in Avengers: Endgame – The Official Movie Special. “The reason Thanos is now this iconic movie villain is because they understand where he was coming from is because of Josh Brolin. People put ‘villain’ in quotes when they’re talking about Thanos.”

He added, “We introduced Thanos for the first time at the end of the very first Avengers film. Joss Whedon wrote in the very end of his draft this little tag where a character turns around and smiles. We didn’t say the name, but fans recognized that purple profile. That was the beginning of planting a flag saying, ‘We could be going here; we could be building towards Thanos.’ People who read the comic books knew that meant building towards The Infinity Gauntlet.”

