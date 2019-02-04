Marvel Fan Realizes Thor & Nick Fury Haven’t Interacted Since Original ‘Avengers’

Given the size and scope of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, certain characters — even if they know each other and are nominally on the same side — rarely interact onscreen. One fan recently realized that Thor (Chris Hemsworth) has not been seen with Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) since the first Avengers movie in 2012.

It seems likely that the pair have interacted at least a bit offscreen, since both of them were in the Avengers compound established at the end of Avengers: Age of Ultron. Besides which, the team was presented at the start of that movie as having been working for SHIELD during the time between films.

Still, it isn’t technically wrong that Hemsworth and Jackson have rarely shared the screen — and never since 2012.

The fact that it is Thor also plays into this, since as a character, he was dealing with Asgardian issues and off-planet for much of the MCU’s history. There have been references both inside of the films and outside to the fact that Thor has missed huge events like the superhuman Civil War and the introduction of characters like Ant-Man and The Wasp.

That may be why somebody thought to go back and look for his history with Fury, as opposed to somebody like Hawkeye, who has rarely appeared on camera over the last few years at all.

The two might have some chance to have some face time in Avengers: Endgame, since even though Nick Fury is currently dust in the wind, it is widely assumed that he will come back…especially since he and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) will be appearing in Spider-Man: Far From Home, so…well, something is up anyway.

Fury is also set to apepar in Captain Marvel, but barring something really weird going on in the post-credits scene, it seems unlikely he Thor will be appearing in that film.

Less than three months until we find out…

Avengers: Endgame is finally hitting theaters on April 26th. Other upcoming MCU films include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.