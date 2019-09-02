Marvel Theory Suggests Loki Encouraged Thanos to Snap

Sure, Thanos (Josh Brolin) may have killed half of all life on-screen, but one intriguing fan theory suggests there may have been a puppet master at work — a move that’d certainly live up to the God of Mischief title. In a new theory by u/Engineering_123, the fan theorist questions whether Loki (Tom Hiddleston) was the true architect behind the events of Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, indirectly leading Thanos to collect all six Infinity Stones before snapping away have of all life across the universe.

As the theorist points out, it seems like the collection of the Infinity Stones have been a relatively new development within the MCU itself — something that may have started after Loki potentially informed the Mad Titan what the Stones could do exactly. In an attempt to prove this, the theorist points out the Infinity War flashback where Thanos and his armada are going from planet to planet physically murdering half of the population. Because of that, it’s hinted Thanos is much more attracted to his idea of genocide rather than actually gathering the Stones themselves.

Further backing up the idea is the fact there was the model Infinity Gauntlet in Odin’s vault during the three Thor movies. Though Hela (Cate Blanchett) eventually revealed the Gauntlet to be a fake, Loki still could have been well aware what it was meant for, thus passing the information along to Thanos — something that could have led him to Nidavellir to get his own version of the item made as the previous one was presumably destroyed during the destruction of Asgard in Thor: Ragnarok.

To cap it off, the theorist mentions Loki’s attack on Earth in The Avengers was all just a front. Instead of dominating the world, Loki’s true intentions were to raze half of the life as to fit in with Thanos’ ideology.

