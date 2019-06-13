Marvel Fans Wish Captain America Star Chris Evans A Happy Birthday

Captain America’s story came to a surprising tipping point in Avengers: Endgame, signaling that Cap star Chris Evans is exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe, at least as a leading member of the team. Fans are still trying to come to terms with that, as the Avenger is beloved, but then again so is Evans, and fans are putting aside their sadness to celebrate the man behind the character on his Birthday. Fans from all around the world are wishing the star a Happy Birthday, including his co-stars, and as you’ll see on the following slides, there are several reasons why fans have taken so fondly to him.

Evans is one of the original Avengers in the MCU, debuting in Phase 1 in Captain America: The First Avenger. Since then he’s become a beloved member of the MCU and the center of some of the MCU’s most beloved and popular films. That includes Captain America: Winter Soldier and Captain America: Civil War, as well as Marvel’s Avengers, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, and of course Avengers: Endgame.

As fans know who watched Endgame, Captain America made a choice towards the end of that film that surprised many fans. After using the Quantum Realm to head back in time to return the Infinity Stones to their rightful places, he stayed back in his original time with Peggy Carter, living a full life with the love of his life.

When he returned he was much older, though he didn’t come empty-handed. He had his iconic Shield, which he passed on to his friend Sam Wilson, otherwise known as The Falcon. Now going forward Sam Wilson will be the new Captain America, though that doesn’t mean we can’t still appreciate Evans and all the work he did to build up this billion dollar grossing franchise. Hit the next slide to see how fans are wishing the star a Happy Birthday!

The Hulk

Chris Evans’ Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo took to social media to wish his friend a happy birthday in a way not many else can, which was accompanying the well wishes with a photo from Avengers: Endgame. The photo features Ruffalo with motion capture dots on his face and Evans in his classic Captain America suit from their time at the Battle of New York.

Happiest of birthdays to the fantastic @ChrisEvans 🥳🎂 Love you, Bro. Always there when you need him. Wishing you all the best today! pic.twitter.com/WJT2kbudN5 — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) June 13, 2019

Pretty cool way to send Birthday thoughts if you ask me.

Mr. President

Evans has built up a reputation for being pretty much Captain America in real life as well as on the big screen, and one Marvel fans figures he’s presidential material too, and the image says it all.

happy birthday mr president is actually only trending because it’s chris evans’s birthday and we all know he deserves that and more. love you king pic.twitter.com/xqBhkfspeg — nic (@niicoleodom) June 13, 2019

Only Love And Happiness

Marvel fans are wishing only great things for Evans on his Birthday, but this particular Birthday wish might just be the nicest.

Happy birthday to our real life Captain America, the kindest, softest and Disney nerd Chris Evans.

He deserves only love and happiness in his life. #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/2OighdzFHZ — Captain Steven Grant Rogers ⍟ ✪ ⎊ ۞ (@LisaRogers90) June 13, 2019

My Heart Is Full

Evans has always been great with the fans, something he shares in common with his Avengers co-star Scarlett Johansson, and these photos are exactly why everyone wants Evans to have a great Birthday.

these pics of scarlett johansson and chris evans are so pure. my heart is full! 💗 #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/eDZH4gvrmS — romanoff (@goshromanoff) June 13, 2019

Real Life Hero

Photos of Evans hanging out with fans aren’t hard to find, and this one is another perfect example of why Evans is so beloved by the community. He made the day of lots of kids in that photo, and now it’s time to wish him a great day in return.

Perfect Comparison

One fan made an absolutely perfect comparison of Evans normal demeanor to when he takes up the Shield as Captain America in the movies, and it’s all thanks to the Incredibles.

chris evans captain america pic.twitter.com/J7w8oNqwzT — jeff (@gaypixar) June 13, 2019

In the first image (labeled Chris Evans) we have normal Jack-Jack, who is in nirvana with his sucker. The second image (labeled Captain America) is of Jack-Jack in full power blast mode, and the expression on his face shows he isn’t playing around, and it’s a pretty apt comparison.

Ray Of Sunshine

One Marvel fan put together some of Evans’ funniest clips as Captain America behind the scenes for a delightful tribute, calling Evans a ray of sunshine.

happy birthday to this precious ray of sunshine, chris evans!! #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/wHHsoTBEKW — 𝖔𝖕𝖍𝖊𝖑𝖎𝖆 | 9days (@ragnaIokii) June 13, 2019

America’s Birthday

For some Marvel fans, there is no difference between Cap’s Birthday and America’s Birthday, and the Chris Evans GIF that accompanies that statement is just perfect.

As far as I’m concerned, Chris Evans’s birthday is America’s birthday. pic.twitter.com/Mi717QabV0 — Connor Stone (@stone1492) June 13, 2019

My Inspiration

Happy Birthday wishes are coming in for Evans from all over the world, including one sweet tribute from a fan in India, who calls Evans their inspiration and all-time favorite.

Wishing a very big happy birthday to my inspiration and all time favourite #ChrisEvans stay blessed and party hard buddy😍 love from India 😎 #HappyBirthdayChrisEvans pic.twitter.com/5gwasAU9jY — Prashant suryawanshi (@sprashant08) June 13, 2019

A Good Man

While Captain America might not always be perfect, his heart is always in the right place, and that’s something every fan appreciates.

“Not a perfect soldier, but a good man”



Happy birthday, Chris Evans! pic.twitter.com/ioDxkoCjzm — The Valkyries (@valkyriesblog) June 13, 2019

