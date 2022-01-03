Marvel Fans Celebrate Florence Pugh’s Birthday

Marvel’s latest Disney+ series, Hawkeye, may have just ended, but for fans there’s still a lot to celebrate. Today, Sunday, January 2nd is Yelena Belova actress Florence Pugh’s birthday and to mark the occasion, fans have taken to social media to celebrate the star for her 26th birthday.

All day, fans of Pugh’s work have been sharing their well-wishes for the star as well as reflecting on her roles, but Marvel fans in particular have been celebrating her as Yelena Belova both in Black Widow as well as Hawkeye. Fans in particular loved seeing Pugh in Hawkeye and hope to see more of her in the future — and that includes her Hawkeye co-star Hailee Steinfeld who previously shared about how “seamless” working with Pugh was.

“It really so seamless getting through it with Florence [Pugh]. The banter is incredible,” Steinfeld said. “We’ve got a girls’ night over mac and cheese and hot sauce so how could that not be so much fun? But [also] realizing that this scene does, in fact, carry a lot of weight. These two characters who find this quick connection and almost friendship in each other but know that that cannot and will not get in the way of what they’re both trying to achieve. Kate is at a loss with what Yelena is after and is trying to understand what she’s there to do and why she’s so sure about what kind of person Clint is.”

