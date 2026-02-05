She-Hulk Star Tatiana Maslany Officially Responds to Rumors She Quit Disney

A major criticism of Marvel Studios’ expansion into television with their Disney+ streaming shows is that many of the heroes introduced into the Marvel Cinematic Universe through their own series have failed to show up anywhere else. Though characters like Ms. Marvel and elements of Loki have gone on to appear on the big screen in the MCU proper, and Kate Bishop has had a post-credit cameo, many of them have only appeared in their TV shows. Characters like Moon Knight, Agatha Harkness, and Echo have remained confined to the TV side of the MCU.

Another major Marvel character who has been stuck on Disney+ with no clear MCU future in sight is She-Hulk. Despite the character being largely well-received by fans and adhering to the character’s fourth-wall-breaking nature from the comics in surprising ways, there’s been no confirmation about her return in any way. In fact, rumors have circulated to the contrary, that actress Tatiana Maslany won’t be back as the hero at all and doesn’t have a Marvel future. In a new interview, she addressed these claims in a way that fans should expect.

Tatiana Maslany Addresses Her Marvel Future After MCU Rumors

First, we should address the context of Tatiana Maslany’s future as She-Hulk after the series was released. Back in 2024, Maslany said that a second season of the Disney+ series was unlikely to happen because, “We blew our budget, and Disney was like ‘No thanks!’” Fast-forward to last September, when Jimmy Kimmel was suspended from ABC, with Maslany taking to social media to tell fans to cancel their subscriptions to Disney+ and ESPN in protest of the decision. Then again, last November saw rumors swirl that she “had no interest” in returning, with Maslany addressing these rumors weeks ago on the podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! where she, quite clearly in jest, said she turned down a return as She-Hulk.

Now, speaking with Entertainment Tonight, Maslany was asked about those tongue-in-cheek comments that she made, whether she was being sarcastic or serious (again, on a comedy podcast), she replied: “You’ll never know.” When asked to clarify her Marvel future, she kept inline with her cheeky replies so far, adding: “You’ll never know. I don’t know. Do you know? I don’t know.”

Maslany went on to add that there are clearly still stories to tell with the character, adding: “Obviously, there are She-Hulk stories from the ’80s all the way to now, and they continue to be written, so there’s a lot in that character that’s very exciting, and yeah, the comics are still being made.”

Though a second season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law hasn’t been addressed at all by Marvel Studios, it’s worth noting that the MCU has both Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars waiting in the wings, both of which could very easily see Maslany return as the character. Until then, though, it’s fun to see the actress make fans and the press squirm about all the uncertainty.