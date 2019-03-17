Marvel Fans Notice Connection Between ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and ‘Agents of SHIELD’ Posters

The official Avengers: Endgame poster was revealed this week and the design is reminding Marvel fans of another poster that graced the Internet earlier this month. The color design is incredibly similar to the new promo pic for Agents of SHIELD, which has many fans wondering if the events of the new film are going to carry into the show. After all, there are no coincidences in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

the colour schemes are around the same this is suspicious…. pic.twitter.com/o7TzELl650 — gwen the carol & minn-erva lovebot (@buskidslovebot) March 16, 2019

As you can see, both posters are giving off very similar vibes. “Suspicious” indeed.

To make matters more interesting, ABC’s Twitter account shared the new Avengers: Endgame trailer this week with an enticing caption.

“How are you feeling, @AgentsofSHIELD?,” they asked.

This simple question has tons of fans asking, “What does it all mean?!” Many people have weighed in on the post, wondering if the agents are going to show up in the film. While that seems unlikely, it’s only one of multiple theories as to what the potential connection could be.

It was recently announced that the new season of Agents of SHIELD would be taking place one year after the events of season five. The season is also being released shortly after Avengers: Endgame hits theaters. That means, whatever happens in the highly-anticipated film could easily alter the events of the series.

It’s not far-fetched considering how much the earlier seasons of the show were intertwined with the movies. The series has seen cameos from important figures such as Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and the entire show changed course after Captain America: The Winter Soldier revealed that SHIELD was infiltrated by HYDRA.

We’ve suspected for some time that the series wouldn’t make much mention of the Thanos snap, especially if it’s reversed in Avengers: Endgame. However, these similar posters are making us rethink that position. Many speculate that time travel could be involved with reversing the snap, which could certainly impact Agents of SHIELD. We already know that Coulson died at the end of the last season, and that Clark Gregg is returning as a “disturbing” new character. If the timeline changes, that could easily be what brings the real Coulson back to the team.

How do you think Avengers: Endgame will impact Agents of SHIELD? Tell us in the comments or tweet your theories to @JamieCinematics!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th, and Agents of SHIELD returns to ABC in May.