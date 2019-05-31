Marvel Fans Cosplay Tribute to Stan Lee as Stantastic Four

Marvel Comics legend, Stan Lee, passed away in November and his fans and collaborators continue to pay homage to him in various ways. The most recent tribute comes from a group of cosplayers who decided to put a unique spin on their The Fantastic Four costumes. Shared to the r/Marvel subreddit, this group cosplay has been dubbed the Stantastic Four.

“Our Tribute to the Generalissimo Himself: We are the Stantastic Four,” u/CaptCash wrote.

As you can see, this group added Stan Lee’s famous mustache to the likes of the Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Sue Storm/The Invisible Woman, Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, and Ben Grimm/Thing.

Many fans commented on the post, loving this clever cosplay.

“Excelsior! Thats an awesome tribute/cosplay!,” u/SonofWallhalla wrote.

“Bravo for the quality and creativity!,” u/Assassinsayswhat added.

“I stan,” u/adsfew joked.

One redditor asked where they got the costumes, and the original poster responded with links to each of the cosplayer’s Instagram accounts.

“We made them,” he replied. “Thanks for the kind words! EDIT: This is also further down the thread but if you wanna check out how we made our respective costumes we have photos on our Instagrams: Human Torch, Invisible Woman, Mr. Fantastic, [and] The ever-lovin’ blue eyed Thing.”

It’s nice to see Stan Lee live on through the fandom and within the Marvel films. Since his passing, we’ve seen multiple Lee cameos, including a touching voice appearance in Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. Captain Marvel, however, was the first official live-action cameo from Lee since he died. This was especially perfect since Lee portrayed himself. Lee also showed up in Avengers: Endgame, which is expected to be his final cameo in the franchise. There have been various rumors that he will appear one more time in Spider-Man: Far From Home, but Endgame is believed to be his final bow.

While there may be no more filmed cameos of Lee, fans can still expect to see him in various ways. In fact, the upcoming animated series Stan Lee’s Superhero Kindergarten, which will star Arnold Schwarzenegger, is expected to feature one animated version of Lee per episode.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.