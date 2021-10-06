Marvel Fans Feel What If Dissed Tony Stark Again

Not every episode but almost every episode of Marvel’s What If…? has managed to make Marvel fans watch Tony Stark die once again. Having not recovered from the conclusion of Avengers: Endgame once again, viewers have been reeling week to week as Iron Man bites the dust time and time again. It all started with Episode 3 (Hank Pym kills The Avengers) when Stark is killed in the opening minutes of the episode, followed by Episode 5 (the zombie one) doing the same thing. The trend continued in Episode 6 when Killmonger takes down Tony and even Episode 8 saw Ultron end his creator. Now here we are at the season finale, and Stark once again got the short end of the stick.

In episode 9, “What If… the Watcher Broke His Oath?,” Jeffrey Wright’s omnipresent character recruits a Guardians of the Multiverse including Captain Carter, Star-Lord T’Challa, Party Thor, Black Panther Killmonger, Strange Supreme, and also a version of Gamora that killed Thanos (whose episode was bumped to season two despite being part of the show’s marketing). When recruiting this version of Gamora though she’s working alongside Tony Stark to eradicate the Infinity Stones from their universe, Tony even has a Hulkbuster style armor from his time on Sakaar. Despite an Iron Man being right in front of him though, and one who thinks he’s worthy of being on the team, The Watcher picks Gamora, and some Marvel fans are upset.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We’ve collected some of the best responses to finale and its Tony Stark diss below, along with one reply that puts the “slander’ he’s experienced in the show into a proper, MCU-wide context…

Marvel’s What If…? season one is now streaming on Disney+

If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here. Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

More like Marvel killing Tony Stark

https://twitter.com/AwaaraHoon/status/1443176084128747524

Stop it

https://twitter.com/thisisqasmii/status/1445814927264944135

Not you, Stark.

https://twitter.com/phantaminum1809/status/1445812318458114053

why do they hate him

https://twitter.com/irenewonu/status/1445803451699671040

They did him dirty

https://twitter.com/Justinwillis_6/status/1445770628124999696

Feels wrong at times

https://twitter.com/Robb_Nova/status/1445763532549545990?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

They got him again

https://twitter.com/belhizami/status/1445744163316662272

AKA Best Reality