Marvel Fans Are Loving Robert Downey Jr.’s Take on a Chris Evans Meme

A Chris Evans meme has gotten Avengers: Infinity War star Robert Downey Jr.’s stamp of approval and fans are loving it.

On Saturday, the Iron Man actor retweeted a meme featuring Captain America actor Evans in a side-by-side comparison between the serious nature of his Marvel Cinematic Universe character and the actor with a more lighthearted expression. The meme highlights the difference between the character and Evans, something that Downey Jr. commented on.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“One word: accurate,” he wrote.

Downey Jr. is definitely in a position to know just how accurate the meme is. The actors have appeared together in several MCU films over the years and are friends offscreen as well. Earlier this year, Evans even took to Twitter to wish Downey Jr. a happy birthday with a compliment about how the actor appears to be “aging in reverse.”

Of course, while fans appreciate their friendship, they’re also big fans of Downey Jr.’s approval of the meme and have replied to it in kind, sharing their own memes and moments, including a few highlighting the similarities between Tony Stark and Downey Jr. himself, at least before the events of Infinity War. With all the loss all of the Avengers suffered because of Thanos’ catastrophic snap, it will be interesting to see how their personalities change when the survivors return for Avengers 4.

For now, though, read on to enjoy fan reactions to Downey Jr.’s response to the “exact” Evans meme.

Laughter, meme-style

Too sweet

Spot the difference

Tony stark / Robert Downey jr pic.twitter.com/p8jvZHx8H7 — gabi is meeting camila in 54 days (@gabilhg) August 18, 2018

But how did he find the meme?

everyone looking at each other in stan twitter wondering which of us is secretly RDJ pic.twitter.com/H33UmqXAJH — Char ?️‍????✨???? (@CharCubed) August 18, 2018

Love

We live to love you @RobertDowneyJr pic.twitter.com/89SyfXwLMP — CHRIS & SCOTT EVANS MTV2 Cookie Cutter (@CHRISEVANSMTV) August 18, 2018

A Black Widow comparison

Where’s the lie?

Tony Stark Robert Downey Jr pic.twitter.com/soz1XwYSGd — ale (@HisDuckling) August 18, 2018

Friendship

More laughter!

And a little Chris Pratt