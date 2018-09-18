Marvel Fans Are Not Joking About Wanting ‘Captain Marvel’ Trailer in New Viral Video

Fans are really anxious for that Captain Marvel trailer, and there are some familiar faces leading the charge for it in a new video.

You might remember a recent video from Kirk Deveyck and his two friends, who put on quite the display for Marvel Studios. The video has the crew demanding that Marvel release the Captain Marvel trailer. The video quickly went viral for its over the top antics. Now the crew is back with another video, as Marvel Studios has yet to release the trailer

Videos by ComicBook.com

The video includes exclamations like “we are not happy!” before telling Marvel they had “so many retweets!” and appealing to Brie Larson directly. After that, they ask Marvel for the trailer once more with a song and then switch gears to a bit of a dance as they try and get Marvel to send the trailer their way.

You can check out the new video above.

We can’t help but want the Captain Marvel trailer too, so hopefully, it will drop sooner rather than later. It should be soon though, as last week we got our first look at a variety of images from the film, as well as new details relating to the Skrulls, Nick Fury, and more. We should learn even more from the first official trailer, and that can’t come soon enough.

The film follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe’s most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races. Set in the 1990s, Captain Marvel is an all-new adventure from a previously unseen period in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Captain Marvel stars Academy Award winner Brie Larson (Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel), Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury), Ben Mendelsohn, Djimon Hounsou (Korath), Lee Pace (Ronan), Lashana Lynch, Gemma Chan (Minn-Erva), Algenis Perez Soto, Rune Temte, McKenna Grace, Kenneth Mitchell (Joseph Danvers), with Clark Gregg (Phil Coulson), and Jude Law (Marv-Vell).

Captain Marvel launches on March 8, 2019, the fourth Avengers movie on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.

So when do you think the Captain Marvel trailer will drop? Let us know in the comments!