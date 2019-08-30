Marvel Fans Have Opinions About This Odd Black Widow Figurine

Avengers: Endgame has been a hot topic of discussion ever since it was released in theaters back in April, and between the movie’s rerelease, neverending merchandise and more, the Internet is still talking about the Marvel Cinematic Universe film. Recently, a photo of a Black Widow/Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) figurine was posted to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, and fans have a whole lot to say about it.

“Did they really make an action figure of Nat YEETING HERSELF on Vormir? Lmao,” u/SuperheroNick wrote. (For those who don’t know, you can check out the various definitions of “yeeting” on Urban Dictionary.)

As you can see, the figurine shows the moment Black Widow decided to jump off the cliff in order to procure the soul stone. While Hawkeye/Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) catches her at this exact moment, it doesn’t take much longer for her to best him and lunge off the cliff to her death. While it’s certainly not as bad as a sprawled-out-dead statuette, fans still think this was an odd choice.

“People in 2014: Make a Black Widow action figure! Marvel: Oh just wait, we got something planned,” u/Wows_Nightly_News joked.

“Considering Disney made a LEGO playset of the Toy Story 3 incinerator, this doesn’t surprise me,” u/ItsMeTK pointed out.

“It memorializes her sacrifice. Nothing wrong with that,” u/askywlker44a argued.

“True but it is still kind of funny that a company would make a figure of a character throwing themselves off a cliff in order to die,” u/Thunder_Storm_ replied.

Despite her character’s death in Avengers: Endgame, Johansson will be returning for her own standalone movie, Black Widow, which is expected to be a prequel and will land in theaters on May 1, 2020.

