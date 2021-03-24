Chris Evans Reveals Which Avengers Castmate He'd Swap Roles With

✖

Chris Evans may be done playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but that doesn't mean the actor doesn't enjoy chatting about the Avengers. Recently, the actor took part in an ACE Universe conversation with his brother, Scott Evans, and host Angélique Roché. During the interview, Chris Evans was asked a question from Twitter: "If you could switch roles with anyone else in the Marvel Universe, who would it be and why?" Here's what he had to say...

"You know, I’ll say… I mean, I'll say [Robert] Downey [Jr.], Iron Man ... The paychecks would be nice, but just the role is so fun," Evans replied. "The role is, you know, he's the engine, he's the life. But I suppose that's kind of signing up for failure. I don't think there's anything anyone on this planet could do that would somehow improve upon what Downey's done, you know what I mean? I don't consider that a role that's gonna be like a James Bond or a Superman or Batman, that somehow other people get a bite at the apple. He's Iron Man, the end."

Evans' brother also chimed in with the Marvel characters he would like to play if given the chance.

"I have two answers and both of them are women," Scott Evans shared. "It would be Black Widow, just because I think that’s such a fun part and the fight sequences are so good and so fun." Chris interrupted with, "You want the outfit," and Scott joked, "Well, I have the outfit." Scott continued, "But if I could have any powers, it would be Scarlet Witch for sure, just because she got everything ... And I'm recently obsessed with WandaVision, so I got Scarlet Witch on the brain."

Back in January, fans were surprised to hear rumors that Evans could be returning to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The actor quickly took to Twitter to write, "News to me," but that doesn't mean much considering how many Marvel stars have been forced to lie about casting. Most recently, Tatiana Maslany and Hailee Steinfeld both denied reports that they were playing She-Hulk and Kate Bishop, respectively. That being said, Evans has said in the past that returning to play Captain America after Avengers: Endgame would be a "risky" move.

If you enjoy Evans Brothers content, you should follow both Chris and Scott on Instagram where they often post videos of their hilarious scare wars. You can also watch their full ACE Universe interview here.