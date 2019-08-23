Marvel Fans Are Losing Their Minds Over Moon Knight Disney+ TV Series

Marvel fans got a shock to the system when Disney and Marvel announced that Moon Knight would be getting a new television series on Disney’s upcoming streaming service Disney+. The new series will join the other MCU projects that include WandaVision, Falcon and Winter Soldier, and Loki, and will officially introduce the hero into the MCU. Moon Knight is definitely a cult favorite hero, but he’s not exactly mainstream, so some fans didn’t know if they would ever get a Moon Knight series. Thankfully that can finally be put to rest, and fans of both Moon Knight and Marvel Comics, in general, are losing their minds.

For those who aren’t familiar with the character, Moon Knight is actually Marc Spector, a former CIA agent who was almost killed by a terrorist named Bushman but was saved by the Moon God Khonshu. After he defeated Bushman he would become the Moon Knight and wear the all-white costume that has become his trademark.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The other major element to Spector is that Spector isn’t his only personality. Inside Marc’s head reside four personalities that are variations on the core person. In addition to Spector, his mind holds Steven Grant, Jake Lockley, and Khonshu himself, and all four interact and at times cooperate and at others vie for control. This is what sets the hero apart from so many others, and is also why Moon Knight goes to places that other heroes aren’t comfortable going.

Now, it’s unknown how violent or mature this series will turn out to be, but since it is Disney+ we imagine things will stay closer to the edgy side of PG-13. Daredevil is probably the best comparison, but who knows, maybe Moon Knight will push the envelope for the service and the MCU in general.

Hit the next slide to see what fans are saying about the new reveal!

I’m So Happy

Fans have waited for a long time for Moon Knight to get some MCU love, and now it’s finally happening. Happy is an understatement.

Moon knight finally coming to the mcu yes I’m so happy https://t.co/9ltq41fou3 pic.twitter.com/Y5Ihxr52Rl — 👹 (Sam Wilson Is the new Captain America ❤) (@Abdo2049) August 23, 2019

“Moon knight finally coming to the mcu yes I’m so happy”

Ya’ll Don’t Even Know

The mainstream Marvel fan might not really know who Moon Knight is at the moment, but you’ll quickly find out, and trust us, he’s awesome.

Marvel fans, y’all don’t even KNOW how raw this hero is. I can’t wait for y’all to see Moon Knight in action https://t.co/aM3Hezq4wn pic.twitter.com/q7uwRZ97Nt — marty mcfly (@aaron_jimenez10) August 23, 2019

“Marvel fans, y’all don’t even KNOW how raw this hero is. I can’t wait for y’all to see Moon Knight in action”

Did Not See That Coming

Moon Knight is a cult favorite amongst Marvel fans, but we did not know he would be getting his own series right off the bat.

Oh shit. Knew we would get Moon Knight but not on Disney+. Did not see one coming. https://t.co/0Bmg7Pr97e — Will Thompson (@Corgansfakehand) August 23, 2019

“Oh shit. Knew we would get Moon Knight but not on Disney+. Did not see one coming.”

All I Care About

Disney gave new looks at several series, but for many fans, Moon Knight is all that they care about, and we can’t blame them.

Falcon & Winter Soldier, Loki, maybe What If, and Moon Knight is all I care about 😪 pic.twitter.com/6Jn2xVMAJ7 — Rufus Hewitt (@RufusHewitt99) August 23, 2019

“Falcon & Winter Soldier, Loki, maybe What If, and Moon Knight is all I care about ?”

Going To Be Flames

To say fans are looking forward to the Moon Knight series is an understatement, and expectations are already high.

Moon Knight series is gonna be flames — Taylor (@taylor__molnar) August 23, 2019

“Moon Knight series is gonna be flames”

Three Wishes

This has been a dream for Moon Knight fans, and thankfully Disney and Marvel made at least one wish for fans come true.

Moon Knight being announced is basically one of my three wishes for what I want to see in the #MCU granted #DisneyPlus #D23Expo — Ruairi ♑︎ (@Ruairi908) August 23, 2019

“Moon Knight being announced is basically one of my three wishes for what I want to see in the #MCU granted #DisneyPlus #D23Expo”

One Step Closer

Some are happy about Moon Knight just on his own merits, but one fan sees the hero as the next big step towards the character they really want.

Moon knight gets his own show, one step closer to getting the hero we always wanted, Big Wheel. — bonzo bean (@Bonzosan00) August 23, 2019

“Moon knight gets his own show, one step closer to getting the hero we always wanted, Big Wheel.”

In The Past

One fan pointed out that yesterday Disney was under fire from fans about being greedy regarding Spider-Man, but at least for now, Marvel fans are pretty happy with them.

Yesterday: DISNEY IS GREEDY AND EVIL!!



Today: OMG SHE HULK AND MOON KNIGHT!!!



That was quick. Ya’ll alright? — Sunken-Eyed Sassy Boy (@KingGrimcrest) August 23, 2019

“Yesterday: DISNEY IS GREEDY AND EVIL!!

Today: OMG SHE HULK AND MOON KNIGHT!!!

That was quick. Ya’ll alright?”

A Dead Meme

Moon Knight has always been a cult favorite, but not amongst the big time heroes. That said, it seems Marvel has faith that he can be much more, and the theory of him being niche seems to be one step closer to going away permanently.

The meme that Moon Knight is a weirdly niche Marvel character is dead https://t.co/KgJ15SWUaw — Dr Hovis (@HovinwithanH) August 23, 2019

“The meme that Moon Knight is a weirdly niche Marvel character is dead”

Apologies

One fan decided to apologize to Marvel for everything they’ve said thanks to the Moon Knight announcement.

Disney I’m sorry for everything I said you gave me Moon Knight after all these years I literally cannot contain my excitement



I CANT EXPRESS MY EXCITEMENT ON A KEYBOARD — Daniel San 🌑 (@iraqnid) August 23, 2019

“Disney I’m sorry for everything I said you gave me Moon Knight after all these years I literally cannot contain my excitement

I CANT EXPRESS MY EXCITEMENT ON A KEYBOARD”