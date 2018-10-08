Marvel Fans Have Removed the Bleep From Mark Ruffalo’s Interview to Reveal the ‘Avengers 4’ Title He Said

Bit more editing to make it a bit clearer pic.twitter.com/P5u3aZZSBa — Anton Volkov (@antovolk) October 7, 2018

Marvel fans may have figured out what title Mark Ruffalo revealed for Avengers 4 during his interview on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon.

The title reveal was done as part of a bit with Ruffalo spilling the beans on the title and then Fallon censoring Ruffalo’s voice and mouth for broadcast. However, Ruffalo did say something to the live studio audience at The Tonight Show, and some audio editing may have revealed what it was.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Fans used audio editing software to remove the bleep from the segment, revealing that Ruffalo said the title is The Last Avenger. Listen for yourself above.

Now, even if Ruffalo did say The Last Avenger, that does not confirm that it is the title of the next Avengers movie. If this was all done as a bit, then it is possible Ruffalo just made up a title for the segment. The Last Avenger makes sense as a pun on Avengers 4 being the last Avengers movie for most of the cast from the first Avengers movie.

On the other hand, if it is the real title, it is plainly referencing the first Captain America movie, Captain America: The First Avenger. This may play into the theory that Steve Rogers will die in Avengers 4, a theory that has gained traction after Chris Evans’ emotional goodbye to the character that he posted to social media.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

The Last Avenger has some competition in the rumored Avengers 4 title department. Reports suggested that the film will be titled Avengers: Annihilation, taking its subtitle from a series of cosmic Marvel Comics events. That title may be more credible to some since it was not revealed during a bit on a comedy show. Then again, Ruffalo does have a tendency to let things slip.

What do you think of Avengers: The Last Avenger as a possible title for Avengers 4? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers 4, whatever it is actually called, opens in theaters on May 3, 2019.

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.