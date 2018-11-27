Marvel Fans Still Can’t Get Over How Funny This ‘Thor: Ragnarok’ Scene Is

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, there is no question that Thor: Ragnarok is the funniest out of all 20 movies. While the Taika Waititi-directed film provides belly laughs from start to finish, there’s one scene that people are still laughing about a year after the movie’s release.

Earlier today, Reddit user, nevergofullboyle (great Brooklyn Nine-Nine reference), posted a photo of the aforementioned scene, saying “Anthony Hopkins playing Odin who is actually Loki in disguise who’s played by Tom Hiddleston saying ‘Oh shit’ will never not be funny.”

Their observation is certainly correct, especially considering how quick fellow redditors where to jump in and discuss the wonderful movie moment. One commenter, Tron95, responded with a classic Tropic Thunder quote, “He’s a dude playing a dude disguised as another dude.” This sparked an entire subsection of comments quoting the Ben Stiller, Robert Downey Jr., and Jack Black film. (Man, the Internet is fun, huh?)

The Loki-as-Odin scene is more than just its amazing performance by Hopkins (and boy, is it amazing). It also provides us with some excellent cameos. You can watch the full scene here:

During the scene, Odin/Loki is watching a play about the events of Thor: The Dark World, and the thespians onstage are each a pleasant surprise. Sam Neill rocks the role of Odin, making the movie a semi-Jurassic Park reunion since Jeff Goldblum also co-stars in the film as The Grandmaster.

Theatre Thor is played by the other, other Hemsworth brother, Luke, who is best known for playing Ashley Stubbs on Westworld. (Fun fact: the other Hemsworth, Liam, almost beat out his brother for the real role of Thor.)

Finally, rounding out the fictional cast is Matt Damon as Loki. Damon has been practically making a living off of guest appearances over the past few years. He unexpectedly showed up halfway through Christopher Nolan’s Interstsellar (2014). He also had a very subtle cameo alongside Alan Tudyk in Deadpool 2, and made a surprise appearance on Saturday Night Live last month as Brett Kavanaugh.

Thor: Ragnarok is currently streaming on Netflix.