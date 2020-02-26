Marvel Fans Think Thor: Ragnarok Opening Scene Might Be Best One Yet

Thor: Ragnarok has a special place in fan’s hearts because of its humor and stylish actin, and both are represented in its opening title sequence. With so many Marvel films to choose from, saying it’s the best is a bold claim, but after one Marvel fan (Reddit’s kbt1999) posted that sequence and asked if it took the crown for best opening title ever, many fans agreed, and they decided to shout out their favorite parts of the opening. For those who don’t remember, the opening title comes up after Skurge (Karl Urban) is done telling two ladies all about his stash of weapons and loot, and when called upon by Thor he tells them they are in for a treat, opening the Bifrost for Thor as he avoids a fire demon.

You can check out the full title sequence below, followed by some of the biggest highlights of the thread.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Heyygaar said “Behold! My stuff,” to which dbt1999 replied “I call the combination of the score and imagery in this scene ‘Dez’ and ‘Troy’ because together..they destroy”

Sweet_Tangerine50 said “The way Karl Urban delivers this line kills me every single time. I can’t not laugh.”

TalesToAstonish said “Soon as the bass kicked in with that 80’s electronic music…I knew I was in for a great time.”

Doofthemighty said “The dragon’s eye roll gets me every time.”

WoodchuckRailroad said “If Ragnarok isn’t in your top 5 MCU movies, you’re doing it wrong”

You can find the synopsis for Thor: Ragnarok below.



In Marvel Studios‘ ‘Thor: Ragnarok’, Thor is imprisoned on the other side of the universe without his mighty hammer and finds himself in a race against time to get back to Asgard to stop Ragnarok—the destruction of his homeworld and the end of Asgardian civilization—at the hands of an all-powerful new threat, the ruthless Hela. But first he must survive a deadly gladiatorial contest that pits him against his former ally and fellow Avenger—the Incredible Hulk!

Which Marvel movie has the best opening title sequence? Let us know in the comments.