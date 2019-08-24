Marvel Fans Are Upset Kit Harington Isn’t Wolverine

By now, you know Game of Thrones star Kit Harington is joining the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The news made several Marvel fans start hoping the fan-favorite actor would be playing Wolverine, arguably the biggest character Marvel Studios got from their acquisition of 20th Century Fox.

Earlier today, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige announced the actor wouldn’t be playing the adamantium-laced super mutant. Rather, Harington would be playing Dane Whitman, more commonly known as Black Knight to hardcore Marvel fans. Suffice to say, those fans hoping to see him as Wolverine are furious. Keep scrolling to see what fans are saying about Harington’s new casting…

Who were you hoping the Game of Thrones alum would play? Share your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Upcoming Marvel Studios projects include Black Widow on May 1, 2020, The Falcon and The Winter Soldier in Fall of 2020, The Eternals on November 6, 2020, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on February 12, 2021, WandaVision in Spring 2021, Loki in Spring 2021, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on May 7, 2021, What If…? In Summer 2021, Hawkeye in Fall 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on November 5, 2021, and Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022. Other MCU properties without release dates include Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight, and She-Hulk.

#Typecast

So instead of casting Kit Harington as Wolverine and really giving him a huge role they type cast him and basically make him Jon Snow 😂😂 — ExistentialAsthmatic (@0YoungSimba0) August 24, 2019

So Much For Wolverine…

Kit Harington as the Black Knight on

Marvel’s ‘The Eternals’.. So much For #Wolverine pic.twitter.com/4VRnFM8cmB — @Mr_Evertz (@Mr_Evertz) August 24, 2019

What a Waste

Kit Harington in the #eternals playing a character no one knows! 🥴 what a waste 🥺 and people were thinking he would be Wolverine! pic.twitter.com/X55Sacnq0z — Viviane Fonseca (@vivicaycara) August 24, 2019

Well, at Least He’ll Still Kick Ass

Kind of disappointed that Kit Harington is playing Black Knight. Was hoping he was going to be Wolverine. Oh well. I’m sure he will kick ass in The Eternals. — Tristan Fiore (@TristanFiore) August 24, 2019

Tantrum

Kit Harington isn’t playing Wolverine? pic.twitter.com/5vjWL4QYru — real mfing hot girl tarot shit 🌑 (@venuspriestess) August 24, 2019

Shame

It’s all good, dude. He was quite prominent in Avengers books in the ‘90s, so I’m pretty familiar with him. That said, Kit should’ve been the new Wolverine. Such a shame. — 𝙺𝚎𝚗 𝙻𝚒𝚟𝚒𝚝𝚜𝚔𝚒 (@KennethLivitski) August 24, 2019

Angry Face