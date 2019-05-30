Marvel Releases First Look At Absolute Carnage

Donny Cates and Ryan Stegman‘s upcoming Absolute Carnage is highly anticipated, and now Marvel fans are getting their first look at the gorgeous first issue. When we say gorgeous, we mean it, as Stegman, JP Mayer, and Frank Martin deliver some truly stunning art, which only bolsters the already compelling story of Knull, his fall, and why someone is looking to bring him back. Stegman shared a preview of the first issue on social media, and you can check it out in all its glory below.

“THE ABSOLUTE CARNAGE PREVIEW IS HERE. Pencils by me, inks by @JPMayer_, colors by @frankmartinbox, words by @Doncates and letters by @ClaytonCowles”

The preview puts readers in the point of view of Eddie Brock, who is no longer bonded to the symbiote. Thing is, that isn’t all the way true, as Eddie explains every time a symbiote leaves its host it leaves a piece of itself behind, surrounding the hosts’ DNA. As he explains, that would typically be how the suits communicate to the central hive, though the hive has been offline for quite some time. That was before we learned about Knull.

For those unfamiliar, Knull is actually the one who created the symbiotes, and he used them as an army to kill everything living and bright across the cosmos. Eventually, his army revolted and took their creator prisoner. Now Knull is asleep inside of a construct made of his own creations, but some are trying to wake him back up by reconnecting the hive, and that would be bad news for…well, pretty much everyone.

Now Eddie and his son are on the run just trying to keep a low profile, but the world has other ideas.

You can check out the preview above, and the official description for Absolute Carnage can be found below.

“After turning Venom’s world upside down a year ago, DONNY CATES and RYAN STEGMAN are about to put the Sinister Symbiote through hell again, only this time CARNAGE has come calling, and everyone who’s ever worn a symbiote is dead in his sights! He’s skirted the periphery of the Marvel Universe for months, but Cletus Kasady at last stands poised to make his grand return to New York in a blistering 60-PAGE story… and he wants to paint the town red!”

Absolute Carnage #1 hits comic stores on August 7th..